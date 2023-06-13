Disney Announces Virtual Christmas Celebration During “Halfway to Holidays” Event

The Disney Parks are celebrating their “Halfway to the Holidays” event as we’re just about six months away from the most wonderful and magical time of the year. All week they’ll be announcing new events and things to come to the Parks, and they kicked off their celebration with an announcement for an all-new virtual offering.

For those that don’t want to feel left out at home, they’ve created a way to celebrate the magic of Disney and the wonder of Christmas from anywhere in the world. The event will be hosted by “favorite Disney friends “and offer fans the perfect way to stay motivated during the holiday season.” That’s right, it’s an all-new runDisney announcement!

Not only is this a new offering for the Disney holidays, but it’s also a brand new event for runDisney! The “12Ks of Christmas” will feature three separate 4K events, as well as a challenge to complete all three. Registration for the event will open on July 25, 2023, and participants can complete the runs anytime between December 1 and 31.

Further information, including individual race themes and medal designs are yet to be revealed, with the site simply saying “Yule know more this summer!” The 12Ks of Christmas will mark the second virtual-only offering from runDisney, along with their summertime runDisney Virtual Series, which is themed for Disney100 this year.

Runners can compete in one of three individual races for the Virtual Series, with this year’s themes of Steamboat Willie, Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Runaway Railway, or compete in all three with the Disney 100 Challenge. While only the Virtual Series and the 12Ks of Christmas are virtual-only, runners are able to sign up for each in-person runDisney race and participate as a virtual runner. The Christmas event will be a fun way for runners to enjoy a little bit of Disney magic during the holidays while still enjoying a runDisney event.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for updates on the Halfway to the Holidays announcements!