Disney Announces Virtual Christmas Celebration During “Halfway to Holidays” Event

in Disney

Posted on by Jessica Nicole Leave a comment
Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade! disneyland paris

Credit: Disney

The Disney Parks are celebrating their “Halfway to the Holidays” event as we’re just about six months away from the most wonderful and magical time of the year. All week they’ll be announcing new events and things to come to the Parks, and they kicked off their celebration with an announcement for an all-new virtual offering.

Minnie and Daisy in Christmas Gear
Credit: MouseSteps

For those that don’t want to feel left out at home, they’ve created a way to celebrate the magic of Disney and the wonder of Christmas from anywhere in the world. The event will be hosted by “favorite Disney friends “and offer fans the perfect way to stay motivated during the holiday season.” That’s right, it’s an all-new runDisney announcement!

rundisney galaxy's edge
Credit: runDisney

Not only is this a new offering for the Disney holidays, but it’s also a brand new event for runDisney! The “12Ks of Christmas” will feature three separate 4K events, as well as a challenge to complete all three. Registration for the event will open on July 25, 2023, and participants can complete the runs anytime between December 1 and 31.

runDisney 12ks of Christmas
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Further information, including individual race themes and medal designs are yet to be revealed, with the site simply saying “Yule know more this summer!” The 12Ks of Christmas will mark the second virtual-only offering from runDisney, along with their summertime runDisney Virtual Series, which is themed for Disney100 this year.

runDisney Christmas virtual run
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Runners can compete in one of three individual races for the Virtual Series, with this year’s themes of Steamboat Willie, Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Runaway Railway, or compete in all three with the Disney 100 Challenge. While only the Virtual Series and the 12Ks of Christmas are virtual-only, runners are able to sign up for each in-person runDisney race and participate as a virtual runner. The Christmas event will be a fun way for runners to enjoy a little bit of Disney magic during the holidays while still enjoying a runDisney event.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for updates on the Halfway to the Holidays announcements!

Tagged:ChristmasDisney ChristmasrunDisney

Jessica Nicole

Jessica is a former Walt Disney World Cast Member, a major theme park fan, and a nerd at heart. When she's not reading, writing, or planning her next adventure, you can find her watching horror movies or spending time with her family.

Be the first to comment!