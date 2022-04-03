Run Through Disney on Your Treadmill With These Magical Online Videos

Raise your hand if you love Disney parks! We all have massive withdrawals when we can’t visit our favorite Disney Park. Don’t despair we can still take in a little bit of Disney magic running at home, and meet our fitness goals at the same time. Replace the gym with these pixie-dusted Virtual Treadmill Workouts that will have you running through the Disney Parks.

No matter your fitness level you can visit your favorite theme park AND get a Disney workout from home at the same time! Yes, you read that right! Grab your tablet, phone, or laptop, hop on that treadmill, and make your way through some of the most beloved Disney spots to take a stroll, or run if you want to get a more vigorous workout in!

Just tweak the playback speed so you can go at your own pace and enjoy the magical views. This trick will ensure that you have the right balance of exercise and theme park fun in your running workout.

YouTube Channel RunTheImpossible has an entire Treadmill Series playlist you can choose from. Bonus! Most of them are for Disney locations.

You can choose from all four Walt Disney World theme parks; Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

They even have some runs at a few Walt Disney World Resorts. We love that they included one of our favorite resorts on property, Disney’s Art of Animation!

Are you a fan of Disney Cruise Line? Who isn’t? Well, escape to Castaway Cay and put in those 5k miles with their full race walkthrough run!

Why not head to the Westcoast OG? Their Disneyland Resort California Treadmill Workout Full Park Steady Walkthrough will have you walking in Walt’s footsteps from the comfort of your treadmill at home.

To make this Disneyland video even more magical, it was filmed during the holidays! So, enjoy the decorations and get that sweat on! You don’t want to end up with the Quaranteen-fifteen!

The channel also has runDisney races, race recaps, and Vlogs you can catch for motivation when you’re missing the pixie-dusted action!

With a little Sweat, Trust, and Pixie Dust your fitness routine will kick into high gear.

We’re so excited to check these out and get our Disney workout on while keeping that magic alive until we return to the most magical and happiest places on earth!

Which video will you add to your workout routine to first? Let us know in the comments!