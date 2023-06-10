The Complete Guide To Disney Character Meet-and-Greets

I understand if meeting your favorite Disney movie characters is a must-do for your Walt Disney World vacation. Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Park, or even more far-flung Parks, like Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Resort, or Tokyo Disney Resort, character meets are a top priority for many Guests. Each of the Disney Parks around the world boasts a variety of characters, some unique to a specific Park.

You may meet characters like Duffy the Bear at Tokyo Disney, but find that Duffy is unavailable at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The fun news is that there are Disney characters to meet no matter the Disney Park you visit. Today we will discuss Disney World character meets that you may want to check out on your next Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

Tips for Meeting Disney Characters

Disney character encounters happen in several ways at Walt Disney World. You may enjoy character greetings at Disney Parks, where you can meet and greet Disney characters. This is a traditional autograph and photo opportunity that you likely expect from Disney. The My Disney Experience App will list the location and time for a specific character, and you can join the line queue to meet your favorite Disney World character. During these Disney character photo ops, it’s normal to have a few seconds to chat with a character, snap a photo and enjoy autograph sessions with your character of choice.

Disney Character Dining Experience

Alternatively, you can enjoy Walt Disney World Resort characters at a character meal around Walt Disney World Resorts or in the Parks. A character meal is a great way to enhance your Disney experience. Some of the most popular character meals include Cinderella’s Royal Table in Magic Kingdom, Crystal Palace, where you meet Winnie the Pooh and his friends in Magic Kingdom, Tusker House, where you can lunch with Donald Duck and his friends at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood and Vine at Hollywood Studios where you can dine with Minnie Mouse.

These are just a few of the Disney Park character dining highlights. To learn more about character dining at Walt Disney World Resort, visit the Disney website dining tab and filter by character dining. You’ll find character breakfasts, lunches, and dinners to find the perfect character, cuisine, and cost fit for your family.

Princess Meet and Greets

If meeting your favorite Disney movie Princess is at the top of your list; you are in luck. There are plenty of ways to meet these leading ladies. Many Guests’ favorite Disney female characters are princesses, and their Male Disney character counterparts are Princes. Dining at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in World Showcase (Norway) is a great way to enjoy a character meal and meet several Disney Princesses at once. Characters are subject to change, but you can expect to meet Aurora, Snow White, Belle, and Ariel during your meal.

Want the low down on other places to meet Disney Princesses? Start with the list below, and remember to check the My Disney Experience App for updates and additional meet options.

Belle

Visit Magic Kingdom, Enchanted Tales with Belle, for an interactive experience. During a day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can see the timeless story played out on stage in Beauty and the Beast live on stage! You’ll also be able to meet Belle at EPCOT World Showcase in France.

Ariel

Visit the Magic Kingdom to meet Princess Ariel in her grotto.

Cinderella

Visit Magic Kingdom to meet Cinderella in Princess Fairytale Hall in an indoor air-conditioned experience. You can also meet Cinderella during a table service dining experience at Cinderella’s Royal Table. This unforgettable restaurant provides an opportunity to see the inside of Cinderella Castle and take photos with Cinderella and Prince Charming.

Merida

Meet Merida in the Magic Kingdom at the Fairy Tale Garden near Cinderella Castle.

Anna and Elsa

Meet sisters Anna and Elsa in EPCOT World Showcase in the Norway Pavilion.

Snow White

Snow White greets Guests in Germany in EPCOT World Showcase.

Jasmine

Meet Princess Jasmine in the Morocco Pavilion in EPCOT World Showcase.

Aurora

Princess Aurora from the movie Sleeping Beauty greets Guests in EPCOT World Showcase in the France Pavilion.

Mulan

Meet Mulan in the China Pavilion in EPCOT World Showcase.

Other Character Meets

Looking for a character to meet with non-princesses? There are plenty of options to choose from. Town Square Theater in the Magic Kingdom is a popular spot to meet classic Walt Disney World Characters like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Minnie Mouse. Though you cannot interact up close, character cavalcades and the Festival of Fantasy Parade are also great ways to see characters during a Park day.

You can meet Alice and Mary Poppins at EPCOT World Showcase in the United Kingdom’s British Tea Garden. You can have breakfast with Lilo and Stitch at Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and hug Sheriff Woody in Toy Story Land. There is a long list of character meet times and locations to enjoy, so you will likely have a few nearby during your chosen Disney Park day. Don’t forget to hop on the My Disney Experience App to learn more about character meeting spots and times during your magical vacation!