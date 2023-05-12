Disney Character Goes Viral After Chaotic Interaction

There’s no doubt that Disney characters are a big part of the magic of the Disney Parks. Guests are able to see some of their favorite characters come to life and have some amazing interactions with them.

However, every interaction is different, especially depending on the character. Some can be more graceful and refined, like meeting the princesses, some can be more magical, like Mickey and Minnie, and some can downright chaotic, like Goofy, Donald, or Wendell.

Wendell is one of the bears from the Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World, best known for singing “Mama Don’t Whoop Little Buford” and playing the banjo. He’s one of the few bears that also meet and greet Guests, along with Liver Lips, Shaker, and Big Al. Guests can see the bears out and about in Frontierland near Country Bear Hall, typically on top of the building, but they also come down and can be seen dancing with Guests during the Frontierland Hoedown.

A recent Magic Kingdom Guest, @Ryan_FTLOTP, captured a hilarious video of Wendell really getting into the music from the “Festival of Fantasy” parade. In a second video, Ryan shows another clip where Wendell is jumping around and starts fist pumping, with a Guest in the background moving right along with him.

Okay, here’s part 2. 🎵: Theory of Mind – Kublai Khan TX https://t.co/JcUktPZd0s pic.twitter.com/3G3LK9qDnK — Ryan @ For the Love of Theme Parks (@Ryan_FTLOTP) May 11, 2023

The comments are full of people cracking up over the videos, “there’s a reason he’s my favorite and this is it,” says @magicallifewem. “Wendell has brought me so much joy these past couple days. He GETS me,” chimes in @JellyKa625. “Wendell bouta open up that pit,” jokes @twisted_tater.

It’s always a treat to see characters that are able to be a little more chaotic, to see them enjoying or expressing themselves in a way that characters like the princesses might not be able to. And for characters like Wendell, it’s not even technically out of character, making it all the funnier for those experiencing the moment.

What’s your favorite chaotic character moment? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments below!