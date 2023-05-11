Disney Park Makes MAJOR Character Mistake, Leaves Child Asking “Why Are There Two?”

Disney Character Performers bring the magic of on-screen entertainment to life at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney Parks worldwide. Guests, young and old, can feel the childlike wonder of seeing their favorite film characters come to life during meet & greets, parades, and stage shows.

A lot goes on behind the scenes to make every character interaction perfect. The Walt Disney Company has strict character integrity and storytelling standards, ensuring that every Guest feels they met the real Mickey Mouse or Cinderella. Most importantly, Guests should never be able to see two of the same character in one place – even if multiple Disney Character Performers are needed to meet demand.

Unfortunately, something went wrong for recent Disneyland Park Guests. TikToker @lucymagicallife shared a video of two sets of Chip and Dale performers meeting just feet away from each other on Main Street, U.S.A.:

One set of iconic chipmunks met outside the Disneyland Town Hall as another pair stepped out from behind a backstage gate along with Daisy Duck.

“I’ve never seen this happen at Disneyland,” the Guest wrote. “A child actually said ‘why is there 2 sets of them?’”

Commenters were shocked by the video. “Someone is getting fired,” said @qtdisneychik23.

This week, Inside the Magic reported another shocking incident involving Disney characters. In an altercation captured on video, an adult Guest attacked a Minnie Mouse Character Performer on Main Street, U.S.A. She rushed Minnie as the Disney character interacted with a child and refused to let go of her arm before the attendants separated the pair. Luckily, the performer was not injured.

Have you ever seen two of the same Disney characters in one place? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.