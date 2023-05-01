Disneyland Parade Breaks Down, Abandoned in Middle of Park

Disneyland’s daily parade ran into some trouble this weekend when one float decided that magic does not, in fact, happen when the power goes out.

Launched in 2020 – less than two weeks before COVID-19 shut down Disney Parks worldwide – Magic Happens sees the likes of Mickey Mouse, Moana, Elsa, Anna, and more entertain Guests each day at Disneyland.

The parade made its triumphant return to the Park in February this year but was plagued with yet more bad luck when inclement weather saw its debut delayed for two days. Just weeks ago, the parade ground to a halt when ducks decided to join in the fun. And this weekend, more misfortune befell Magic Happens when one float broke down not just for the parade but the entire day.

On April 30, the finale float – known as “The Once Upon a Dream” float, featuring characters from Sleeping Beauty (1959) – broke down during the 6.30 p.m. parade in the hub between Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A.

While performers were forced to evacuate and finish the rest of the route on foot, the float remained in its final position until the Park closed at 10 p.m.

A video shared by Twitter user @SarahSaryan shows the float still sat in the dark, cordoned off by Cast Members.

The last float aka Sleeping Beaty was still on Main Street at park closing after it broke down near the HUB during the 6:30pm parade for Magic Happens. #MagicHappens #Disneyland #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/FdUYR3ikQL — Sarah Saryan (@SarahSaryan) May 1, 2023

This is the second malfunction to strike Disneyland’s entertainment in the past week. Just seven days prior to the Magic Happens breakdown, the Maleficent animatronic used in the nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! burst into flames mid-performance. The show remains closed until at least May 5, and fire effects have since been suspended at Disney Parks worldwide.

Fortunately, Magic Happens’ incident is far less dramatic – and likely much quicker to fix. But needless to say, this isn’t Disneyland’s luckiest week on record. Fingers crossed that the magic is back up and running at full capacity ASAP.