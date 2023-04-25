Animals Interrupt Disneyland Parade, Removed by Cast Member

Everyone knows what to expect from a Disney parade. From Shanghai Disneyland to Disneyland Resort, the formula of Mickey Mouse, a few Disney Princesses, a couple of Pixar favorites, and a stellar soundtrack is the go-to combination for a daily dose of Disney Park magic.

“Magic Happens” follows a similar blueprint. First launched in 2020, this sees Mickey lead characters from the likes of Frozen (2013), Coco (2017), and Moana (2016) in a spectacular procession soundtracked by modern takes on classic Disney hits.

Spectacular though it may be, “Magic Happens” hasn’t had the easiest ride. Less than two weeks after its debut, Disneyland (along with every other Disney Park worldwide) shut its doors thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Disney announced that it would return on February 24, 2023, for the company’s Disney100 celebration – only for this to be postponed for two days thanks to inclement weather.

Today, the parade is back on the streets of Disneyland in all its glory. But even now, things don’t always go to plan.

On April 22, TikTok user @itallstartedwithamouse183 shared a video of a flock of ducklings interrupting the parade’s Coco float.

The ducks waddled out onto the parade route, causing it to grind to a halt. A Disney Cast Member and member of security soon rushed out to usher away the ducks. Once out of harm’s way, the ducklings – and their mama duck – made their way through a railing onto the grass while Guests cheered in relief.

Real-life ducks are as much of a Disneyland staple as Donald himself. A group of innocent ducklings previously interrupted Casey Jr Circus Train when they decided to settle down on the tracks while Guests filmed another flock going for a swim next to Incredicoaster in neighboring California Adventure. There’s even an Instagram fan account totally dedicated to snapshots of Disney’s ducks in their natural habitat. Basically, these are the real MVPs of Disneyland. Move over, Mickey.