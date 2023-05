A Disney Character Performer experienced a terrifying close call during a meet & greet at Disneyland Park this week.

TikToker @johdoesdisney shared footage from the interaction on Main Street, U.S.A.:

As Minnie Mouse played with a little boy, an adult woman quickly rushed the character. Minnie Mouse recoiled as the woman tried to hug her and grabbed her arm. Some commenters alleged that the Guest appeared to try to grab and take the bracelet Minnie was wearing before Disney Cast Members intervened.

Disney Character Performers have ways to signal an emergency to their Character Attendants without breaking the magic for other Guests, which Minnie Mouse quickly did. Seeing his character in distress, the Attendant promptly separated Minnie from the woman. He tried to take their hands apart and explain not to “hold onto her.”

When the Guest finally let go, Minnie Mouse quickly pulled back and ensured her bracelet was still in place. The Attendant waved at the woman, appearing to warn the Guest to be gentler with Disney Character Performers and say hello before making physical contact.

This isn’t the first incident of its kind. In March, Inside the Magic learned of a Daisy Duck performer pressing charges after being tackled and “knocked out cold” by a Walt Disney World Resort Guest. Later that month, an influencer known for wrestling punched Mickey Mouse and tried to rip his nose during a private meet & greet at Magic Kingdom Park.

Attacking any Disney Cast Members can lead to a permanent ban from the Disney Parks and potentially criminal charges. Follow all Character Attendant instructions while interacting with Disney Character Performers.

If you ever witness another Guest mishandling a Disney Character, locate the nearest Character Attendant Cast Member who can assist.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.