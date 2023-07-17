Kevin Feige Offers Support to MCU Staff During Industry Turmoil

After news of yet another production delay, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Co-President Louis D’Esposito sent actively working staff members a statement, offering emotional support.

Often referred to as the “Head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Marvel Boss Kevin Feige is largely responsible for the massive shift in the entertainment industry we’ve seen since the late 2000s. After basically creating the MCU in 2008 with Iron Man, Feige has continued to make the studio a box office success with hits like Black Panther (2018), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

However, the industry has been in upheaval recently, with multiple unions striking against the studios. This has halted numerous productions, including highly-anticipated titles like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (TBD) and Captain America: Brave New World (TBD). In response, Feige has spoken out alongside Marvel Studios Co-President Louis D’Esposito to support their staff.

Kevin Feige “Deeply Appreciates” Marvel Studios Staff

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes go on, more and more Hollywood productions are being delayed around the world, most recently including Deadpool 3 (TBD). In response, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Co-President Louis D’Esposito emailed staff whose work has been affected by the Hollywood strikes.

“We recognize how much you’ve all done on your specific projects, and it’s disappointing when carefully laid plans have to shift, but constant change is the nature of the production business, and our teams are no stranger to unexpected challenges and rising to meet them.”

The statement continued, hoping for an end to the strikes soon. “We deeply appreciate all your efforts to make the best of the situation, and we can all hope that a new agreement will be finalized soon so we can resume the great work we have in process.”

While this may seem like Kevin Feige and Louis D’Espositio are reaching out in support of their staff, it’s worth noting that they’re not asking for any specific kind of agreement between the AMPTP. Generally, they just want it to end so work can return to normal. If the tenacity of the actors and writers is any indication, it could be a long time until the industry returns to normal, if it ever does.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito’s statement? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.