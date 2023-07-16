Patrick Wilson Credits DC Flop For Avengers Success

There’s no doubt that Marvel’s Avengers series is one of the most successful film franchises of all time. But according to Patrick Wilson, it couldn’t exist without one of DC’s most polarizing films.

Related: Kevin Feige Might Scrap ‘Avengers 5’ if Jonathan Majors Is Found Guilty

The Avengers (2012) is arguably one of the most important films in modern cinema. While there were other movies about superhero teams in the past, like X-Men (2000) and The Fantastic Four (2005), the unification of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) showed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe formula worked, changing the trajectory of film forever.

The MCU owes much of its success to The Avengers. However, actor Patrick Wilson doesn’t give credit to Iron Man (2008) or even Marvel Comics for the blockbuster film’s success. Instead, he thinks people should acknowledge Watchmen (2009), a notorious DC flop, for The Avengers’ existence.

Patrick Wilson: ‘Avengers’ Needed Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen’ to Exist

Related: Zack Snyder Reveals Ridiculous Reason ‘Batman v Superman’ Kept Getting R-rating

An adaptation of one of the most beloved graphic novels ever made, Zack Snyder’s interpretation of Alan Moore‘s Watchmen is one of the most polarizing films in the DC catalog. Some critics state that it is too similar to the source it’s adapting, while others believe it was an essential step in the maturation of superhero movies. It seems that Patrick Wilson agrees with the latter.

While promoting Insidious: The Red Door (2023), Patrick Wilson revealed that Watchmen was the only movie he starred in that he had “watched front-to-back since the premiere.” He still loves the movie to this day. Although, he often fast-forwards through “the scene with Malin [Akerman] in the ship” when he watches it with his son.

When asked why he had rewatched the polarizing film, Wilson replied, “I just wanted to look at it as an older guy, as a filmmaker. I knew Zack was ahead of the curve,” he added. “It’s weird to say that audiences weren’t ready for it. But you need a movie like that. You need movies to go so dark that then [The] Avengers can go so light. I do believe in that.”

While it’s hard to argue that Watchmen and The Avengers have very different tones, Watchmen isn’t the only superhero movie that takes on a dark tone or theme. In 2008, The Dark Knight showed that gritty realism was an option. Meanwhile, Blade (1998) proved that you could make an R-rated superhero movie about a lesser-known character and still find success. And that came out over a decade earlier.

Watchmen is an underrated classic, and its effect on DC studios was felt for a long time; just look at the Snyderverse. However, giving it credit for The Avengers’ success seems like a stretch. That being said, it is absolutely worth a watch. Just remember to fast-forward through Patrick Wilson’s “scene with Malin in the ship” if there are kids around.

Do you think Avengers owes its existence to Zack Snyder’s Watchmen? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!