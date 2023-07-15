The Rumor About John Krasinski’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Role Is True

We all suspected it, but now we’ve finally had confirmation about John Krasinski as Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic), courtesy of fellow Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) actress Hayley Atwell.

Last year’s sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) was a mixed bag, to say the least. While the film (rightfully) received plenty of criticism over its jumbled plot, gimmicky cameos, and shallow characterization, it did also finally fulfill a longtime wish of numerous Marvel fans: to see John Krasinski as Reed Richards.

For years, fans have chosen Krasinski as their dream actor to portray Mr. Fantastic in a Marvel film – especially since the studio announced that it would be rebooting the Fantastic Four to slot into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His appearance in the film was brief, starring in a scene in which Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) are apprehended by the secret society, the Illuminati, in another universe. The Illuminati is made up of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Blackagar Boltagon (Anson Mount), Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and, of course, Reed Richards.

The cameo ends with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) brutally killing Richards alongside the rest of the Illuminati. It’s already been confirmed that Olsen filmed her scenes with stand-ins, but there have long been rumors that Krasinski didn’t act alongside any of the Illuminati cast members at all – mainly due to his appearance in the film – which is something Atwell has now confirmed.

Appearing on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) actress revealed that fans were correct and Krasinski was not, in fact, on set.

“You did get to don the shield since we last spoke,” said Horowitz. “I’ve spoken to a bunch of folks that have participated in the scene in ‘Multiverse of Madness.’ Lizzie Olsen, I talked to Daniel Craig, who almost was there. So, what is your recollection, ’cause, like, was everybody there when you shot your stuff?”

Atwell responded: “No, John Krasinski wasn’t there, Lashana Lynch was there, Patrick Stewart wasn’t there. So, it was weird.”

While his appearance was brief, some had hoped that John Krasinski would also play Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four. However, rumor has it that Marvel has its sights set on Adam Driver – AKA Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy – to play the Earth-616 Variant.

Would you like to see John Krasinski play Reed Richards again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!