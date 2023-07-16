Free Disney World Addition “A Big Win” For Guests

in Disney, Disney Parks, Disneyland Resort, Theme Parks, Travel

Posted on by Corrina Murdoch Leave a comment
Aerial photo of World Celebration at EPCOT with Spaceship Earth in the lower left

Credit: Bioreconstruct, Twitter

A new Disney theme Park free service is about to make traveling to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” even more accessible, and it’s coming sooner than you might think.

Guests in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort at an after hours event as new Disney theme park free service hits the scene
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Disney Theme Park Free Service Available Beginning August 1

When inflation just keeps climbing, it’s nice to learn that there are ways to save. The new Disney Theme Park service is one way to help battle those costs while still letting fans embrace the magic. As part of the Disney100 celebrations, the new service is rolling out to help create a better theme Park experience.

Over a year ago, Disney discontinued the beloved Magical Express service. Now, the Florida Theme Park is making efforts to fill that void. It’s left many startled at the idea of it being free, but the idea is to offer something complimentary, especially in the age of increasing costs.

Mears Connect and The Sunshine Flyer, two former competitors, joined forces to bring the Disney Theme Park free service to life. According to officials, “The Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine’s new Services will start on August 1.”

Purpose of New Disney Theme Park Service

According to Rebecca Horton, COO of Mears, the shared goal of the merged companies is “to provide Guests with safe, reliable, cost-effective, stress-free travel between the airport and Walt Disney World resorts.” The goal is to bring extra features and benefits to Guests.

Among the many perks of this Disney World feature are a 24/7 service, express options, and private trips. Sunshine brings flash and flair with its old-timey passenger cars and train features. Mears features shuttles that operate efficiently, making it easier for travelers to plan vacations to Disney World.

What About Existing Plans?

Thankfully, the companies have issued reassuring statements indicating that those who already made reservations between July 14 and July 31 will get a notification about arrangements. Both companies assure travelers that their reservations are safe and that they can proceed with Orlando travel plans more efficiently and cost-effectively.

What do you think about the new service? Will it make things easier or compound tech and trouble? Share your take in the comments down below!

Tagged:Disney Theme ParksFloridatraveltravelingWalt Disney World

Corrina Murdoch

Corrina Murdoch is a lifelong writer and Disney enthusiast. Starting in print journalism, she has one published book and another set for a 2023 release. Her favorite character is Mulan and favorite movie is Beauty and the Beast. During Corrina's free time, you can find her swimming, climbing, hitting the theme park, or binge-watching the newest series.

Be the first to comment!