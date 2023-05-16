Disney World Changes Vacation Bookings, Effective Immediately

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly growing and adapting to change, so it should come as no surprise that Disney is looking for ways to make the Guest Experience as easy as possible.

Of course, some changes at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” may suggest otherwise. Disney Park Guests who have visited Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park have complained heavily about the controversial Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane system, which requires Guests to purchase the add-on service for a chance to book a reservation for their favorite attractions. The problem, however, is that many reservations are gone quickly and– even on the days when rides remain available– Guests have complained about having to be on their phones the entire day instead of just enjoying their vacation.

Though this is a legitimate complaint, Disney has worked its best to accommodate its Guests. Walt Disney World Resort makes the My Disney Experience App easy to navigate and Disney has been looking into ways to change how the Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane reservations are booked to give Guests more time to enjoy the theme parks. As a matter of fact, Disney recently shared that it was planning to change the system, but no other details have been given at this time.

In addition, Disney has been working to simplify the Park Reservation process, sharing that it will end Park Reservations beginning next year for Guests, and there are already certain packages in the works where you don’t have to have a reservation.

While we’ll have to wait on these changes to occur, however, there is a change that has taken place effective immediately. The next time you book a vacation at Walt Disney World Resort, it will be a little different.

Disney World’s website now lists its room types in three major categories: a Theme Park view (when it’s available), a Water View, or a Resort View. Of course, these terms change slightly depending on which Disney World Resort you’re staying at. For example, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge has the Savanna View listed, and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort has a “Garden of Woods” View available.

Previously, there were several options under each category, and this could get confusing for many Guests. Now, you’ll essentially have the three main categories when booking your vacation, which should lead to room choices being even more quickly navigated than before. There are currently more than 25 Disney Resort hotels, and they are broken down into three different categories: Deluxe, Moderate, and Value. Each Disney Resort has its own theming and different amenities that make it unique.

