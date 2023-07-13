Disney Quietly Increases Prices, Impacting Several Locations

Disney has quietly introduced price hikes at several of its key dining locations, hiding the exact increases on its main website.

Since 1955, the Walt Disney Company has been an entertainment staple across the globe. Starting with Disneyland before branching out to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in 1971, today Disney boasts additional theme parks in Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, as well as the Aulani Resort in Hawaii and, of course, multiple Disney Cruise Line ships.

Under the leadership of former CEO Michael Eisner, the Disney Cruise Line came to fruition in 1996. Its first ship, the Disney Magic, set sail in 1998, kicking off a new area where Mickey Mouse reigned not just land but sea, too. As of 2023, Disney operates five cruise ships – immersing Guests in the world of Disney with exclusive dining, shows, characters, and attractions – with two more set to hit the water in 2024 and 2025.

Like any Disney vacation, a Disney Cruise can boast a hefty price tag. A three-night vacation can range from anywhere between $2,600 and $6,300. This price tag may have just got even heftier, though, thanks to Disney’s recent changes.

While food is – like any cruise – included in a Disney Cruise, several experiences require an additional fee. That includes the adult restaurants Palo, Palo Steakhouse, Remy, and Enchanté. As of July 11, the cost of these experiences has increased.

Although the Disney Cruise Line’s website doesn’t show exact pricing on each individual restaurant’s page, it does mention that “additional fees apply.” Both dinner and brunch at Palo and Palo Steakhouse have increased by $5 to $50 per adult, while Remy and Enchanté have increased the base price of their dinner options by $10 to $135 per adult.

Guests who had already made dining reservations before the price increase will be charged the price at the time of their booking. However, any new reservations will be charged according to the new pricing.

This follows a general trend of price hikes across Disney Parks. Single-day tickets for Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort have now hit an all-time high of up to $189 per Guest. Unsurprisingly, these price increases haven’t gone down overly well with Parkgoers, who have dubbed the changes as “ridiculous.” But while Disney CEO Bob Iger – who’s just extended his contract at the company – has previously admitted that they were too aggressive with their price increases, it seems like this is a trend that’s continuing company-wide.

Have you ever been on a Disney Cruise? Do you think the price increases are fair? Let us know in the comments!