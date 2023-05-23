Does the thought of going on a Disney Cruise both intrigue and mystify you?

Perhaps you’re a long-time visitor to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, or Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but now crave something new. It may be that you are fully aware of the many alternate vacation opportunities available through Disney but have yet to look beyond the Parks and Resorts to pursue such options personally. But, alas, your curiosity is now piqued by the idea of taking a Disney Cruise.

Plenty of new opportunities await Disney Cruises in 2023 on a grand scale, making this the perfect time to begin a new Disney vacationing tradition. Yet, you have so many questions and don’t even know where to begin! Rest assured, because here at Inside the Magic, we’re addressing some of the top questions about how to Disney Cruise 2023.

Related: Setting Sail on a Disney Cruise

How Many Disney Cruise Ships Are There?

The Disney Cruise Line has significantly expanded since its first inception. Now the fleet comprises five incredible world-class ships, including Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish. Disney Treasure will premier in 2024, making a welcome addition to the lineup. It’s also worth noting that Disney recently purchased the Global Dream cruise ship, the first one to be fueled by low-emission green methanol. It is expected to start sailing by 2025.

Related: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Where Does the Disney Cruise Ship Go?

Because there are so many different Disney Cruises available, there are now more options than ever on where you can venture around the globe. Disney Magic, for instance, primarily leads excursions to the Caribbean and the Bahamas but also ventures as far as Europe and certain parts of the North American Atlantic Coast. The Disney Wonder, however, sails along the American Pacific to destinations like Hawai’i and Alaska and even to newer ports like those in Australia and New Zealand. Disney Dream has several destinations and durations to its credit, including all-new nine-night 2023 summer sailings to the Mediterranean and Greek Isles. You can also enjoy several additional European-focused itineraries and even transatlantic crossings. Disney Fantasy focuses mainly on Caribbean sailings in addition to new-for-2023 select seven-night Pixar-themed cruises. Disney Wish offers three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

Related: Disney Cruise Line Announces Exotic New Destinations

Where Do the Different Cruises Depart From?

Because there are now so many different cruising options available, all sailing to different destinations worldwide, it’s pretty much a given that there would be multiple ports of call as well. These include locations in Auckland, New Zealand; Barcelona, Spain; Brisbane, Australia; Rome, Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Galveston, Texas; Honolulu, Hawai’i; Melbourne, Australia; Miami, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York, New York; Port Canaveral, Florida; San Diego, California, San Juan, Puerto Rico; South Hampton, England; Sydney, Australia, and Vancouver, Canada. Depending on which cruise you are going on depends on which port you will be departing from. That means you may need to arrange to fly to the said port and possibly even book hotels before and after your destination. So be sure to plan accordingly.

What Sorts of Amenities and Benefits Can Guests Expect?

While each Disney Ship differs in deck plan, design, décor, and distinct personality, all come with the same impeccable perks, Guest benefits, and distinguishable amenities. They retain those high-quality callouts you know and love so well from your favorite land-locked Disney Resorts, having been masterfully recreated for on-sea sailing. From exceptional entertainment and activities to distinctive dining, stellar spa and salon services to onsite shops, recreations, and activities for all ages, it’s all about the Disney difference.

So, What Are Those Activities and Entertainment Offerings?

Disney Cruises are all laden with so many diversions and activities. From stunning Broadway-style theater shows to mingling with your favorite Disney Characters, making a splash in the various onboard swimming pools (many of which include water park-like attractions) to gazing at stunning fireworks displays in the evenings, the possibilities are unending. Additionally, there are ongoing special events, movies, clubbing, deck parties, and featured activities related to age and audience. And remember, Disney Cruises have stop-off locations for Guests to disembark for plenty of on-shore excursions as well.

Is There a Disney Cruise for Adults?

Because family togetherness is a big part of the Disney experience, no adult-exclusive Disney Cruises exist. There are, however, adult-only activities and experiences that can be found on each and every ship. Some of these offerings include adult dining, private pools unavailable to children, age-restricted clubs and activities, and more. It’s the adult answer to enjoying an impeccable quality Disney experience without all the surrounding children.

What Are the Different Onboard Lodging Options?

Despite the differences each Disney Cruise Ship presents, they all offer the same varying room types to choose from. These include Inside Staterooms, Oceanview Staterooms, Ocean View Staterooms with Verandah, and Concierge Staterooms, including one- and two-bedroom Suites with Veranda or even a Royal Suite with Veranda.

Related: Why You Should Book a Verandah on a Disney Cruise

Is There Anything Special You Should Bring on a Disney Cruise?

The question about what to bring on Disney Cruise sailings varies based on your intended destination and the duration of your trip. You should also be mindful of the current weather conditions and climate for the locations you will visit when deciding on the types of clothing to pack. The same rings true based on the activities you may pursue both onboard and onshore. For instance, any signature dining pursuits will surely garner bringing along more elegant attire, while swimming will require swimwear. Will You be biking, hiking, or taking any walking land/city tours at any of the ports? Be mindful of all possibilities pertaining to your trip as you pack.

Because most Disney Cruises travel across international waters, you must also bring along your passport and other forms of verified I.D. Also, remember all the usual staples you’ll want to bring with you on any vacation, like reservation information (both for onboard accommodations and itineraries and for any onshore pre- or post-cruise offerings), currency, and anything else that may be important to you or serve a personal need, such as prescription medications or health-related necessities.

Disney Cruises don’t typically allow folks to bring their own food, groceries, or packed coolers onboard. Certain exceptions apply, though, for such items as baby food or any medications that require refrigeration. Click here to review Disney’s policies on restricted items.

What Is the Cost of a Disney Cruise?

This is a difficult question to answer as going rates are forever changing. The Disney Cruise 2023 price estimation is no exception, and we’d be lying if we didn’t admit that these trips all come at a pricey premium. But it all pans out reasonably when considering each one’s all-inclusive package (which includes most of the amenities, activities, and events previously mentioned). Of course, room accommodations and various extras also impact the final cost, making a concrete final price configuration nearly impossible to give. But we can at least offer a ballpark to work with.

Currently, the cheapest Disney Cruises tend to sail from San Diego and offer the shortest trips (three nights). The rates for these sailings hover around $1,326. This number is based on a two-Guest occupancy configuration for an Inside Stateroom. By contrast, the most expensive sailings may cost as much as $28,089. This configuration was estimated for two Guests on a 10-night voyage through Iceland, Norway, France, and Denmark, staying in a Concierge-level Stateroom. Again, these costs may fluctuate based on accommodations and how many members are in your sailing party.

There are a lot of other factors to consider when deciding whether or not to go on a Disney Cruise, but this is a good starter guide that tackles all the basics. Let us know whether or not you’ve ever been on a Disney Cruise, and if you have any additional pointers, tidbits, or advice that you feel our readers may benefit from learning more about.