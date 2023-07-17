Racist Character Found at Disney Theme Park

An iconic character is still standing.

Over the years, we’ve seen Disney do a lot of interesting things at its theme parks and Resorts. From opening new and exciting rides like TRON Lightcycle/Run to completely overhauling entire theme parks, Guests can always expect a new experience when visiting the DIsney Parks.

However, few decisions made by The Walt Disney Company have ever been as controversial as the decision to close Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. This iconic log flume attraction has been in operation for decades, providing an incredible experience to Guests of all ages.

Of course, the ride is extremely problematic, being based on one of Disney’s most controversial films of all time.

Song of the South is a 1946 Disney film that features a mixture of live-action and animation. Visually, the film is quite beautiful, but all other aspects have been torn apart over the years due to its portrayal of African Americans in the reconstruction-era South.

Even before Splash Mountain was built, some organizations came out and deemed the film racist, making us question why The Walt Disney Company moved forward with the attraction in the first place.

Because of this decision, nearly every remnant of Splash Mountain has been scrubbed from the Disney Parks, that is, the U.S. Disney Parks.

The Tokyo Disney Resort features a version of Splash Mountain, and this one is expected to stay for quite a while.

At the moment, there are no plans to retheme this version of Splash Mountain, meaning Guests will still be able to experience this iconic ride for the foreseeable future.

Because of this, the ride’s iconic music and characters can still be seen throughout the Parks, such as the beloved Br’er Rabbit. A statue representing him can be seen at the Park, as you can see below:

I take pictures every time I come…the only one in the world…

Nearly all traces of Br’er Rabbit have been removed from both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, making this statue quite unique!

Disney is currently constructing Splash Mountain’s replacement, which is called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This new ride will feature Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, taking Guests on an entirely new adventure.

This new attraction is expected to open sometime in 2024 at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

