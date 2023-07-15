BREAKING: Universal Soft Opens Brand-New Innovative Attraction

After weeks of speculation and anticipation, Villain-Con Minion Blast finally opens at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Minion Land Opens to the Public

Recently, Minion Land opened to the public just a few weeks back and has been met with stellar reviews from Guests. The highly anticipated Minion Cafe also spread to the public and has had long lines since. The new Minion Land features an assortment of new and exciting retail experiences and dining options for Guests entering Universal Studios Florida. Guests can now experience Minion Cafe, Freeze Ray Pops, Bake My Day, Pop-A-Nana, Illumination Theater, The Bank of Evil, and Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction. Universal also announced opening a new retail experience featured inside the newly themed Minions Land coming to Universal Orlando Resort this summer. Dubbed Evil Stuff, Universal has unveiled a brand-new Minion-themed retail experience for fans of all ages to enjoy before its attraction opening.

Villain-Con Minion Blast Opens at Universal Studios

After weeks of anticipation and rumors circulating that the ride would not open anytime soon due to technical issues, Villain-Con Minion Blast has finally opened. Guests can now enjoy the new and innovative attraction with family and friends as the ride features something never seen before at Universal. The attraction will allow Guests to use an app on their phones to keep up with scores, join in on challenges, and so much more!

Villain-Con Minion Blast will be the first Universal Orlando attraction to feature a connected gameplay experience via the Universal Orlando app. Visitors can sync blasters to the app and track their scores, participate in special missions in the attraction and unlock perks. pic.twitter.com/e5zxAwyzQw — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 14, 2023

Before the ride opened to the public, the media and famous influencers, and industry insiders were invited out to experience the ride for themselves. Here are some photos and videos from Ashley Carter, ThrillGeek, Theme Park Shark, Inside Universal, and more.

Guests grab their E-liminator X off of a moving conveyor system before riding Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/rPFAPpiIIj — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) July 15, 2023

Here's a look at the indoor part of the Villain-Con Minion Blast queue. pic.twitter.com/sLLXpMmDl3 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 15, 2023

The attraction will be a great addition to the outstanding Minion Land, which opened a few weeks back and garners praise from Universal fans. This attraction will feature all-new innovative technology that will submerge Guests in a never-before-seen experience for families and kids of all ages to enjoy! Aside from the mischievous minions now taking over on Illumination Avenue, Universal is also gearing up for the grand opening of its new theme Park, Epic Universe, opening in 2025. Universal Hollywood opened SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in January, a huge hit with immersive environments not seen anywhere else in North America.

Universal Orlando is also gearing up for its Halloween Horror Nights event from September 1 through November 4. This year, Stranger Things 4 was announced as a haunted house as new details surfaced about what fans can expect. Universal Studios Orlando has an awesome Universal creative team that creates wonderful new attractions where Guests can experience the Illuminations blockbuster franchises through an interactive blaster game experience with innovative screen technology where fans can see a supervillain or two and a popular character or two, like Belle Bottom from the Illuminations films. The old Monsters Cafe was recently rethemed to the now-open new Minion Cafe in Illuminations Minion Land. Watch out for those banana bombs, explosive nunchucks, and nefarious villains! As expected, Guests will miss the old Shrek 4 D attraction, which was replaced by this new attraction, Villain Con Minion Blast.

Are you thrilled about Villain-Con Minion Blast finally opening at Universal Orlando Resort?