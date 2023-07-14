BREAKING: Disney Park to Open Massive New Land Next Month

Disneyland San Fransokyo

Credit: Disneyland Resort

Disneyland California has officially announced the opening of San Fransokyo coming next month to the Park.

San Fransokyo - Disney Delights Fans With Sneak Peek of Exciting New Area, While Tempting Their Taste Buds With Delectable Menu Teasers
Credit: Inside The Magic / Disney

San Fransokyo Square Coming to Disney California Adventure Park

First announced at the D23 Expo in 2022, Disney announced that the Pacific Wharf area in Disneyland Adventure Park would be rethemed to San Fransokyo, based on the hit Award-Winning Disney animated movie Big Hero 6 (2014). The land is already in development and has continued development since last year. Fans from all over the world have been able to venture into the area and enjoy the beauty and scenes of San Fransokyo. The San Fransokyo Square is now open to the general public, where Guests can enter and enjoy new food offerings and theming at Disneyland.

According to the official Disney website, Guests will be transported to the not-so-distant future, where San Francisco and Tokyo have combined to create a new and vibrant multicultural district for everyone to enjoy. The area is designed to eat and shop around as you enjoy being fully submerged in the theming of the land. The iconic landmark of the site is the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, which closes the gap between the San Fransokyo Square and the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk.

San Fransokyo Bridge Big Hero Six
San Fransokyo, as seen in Bridge Big Hero 6 Credit: Disney

Disneyland Teases New Land With Delectable Menu Teasers and a Sneak Peak

Announced just a few weeks back, Disney unveiled some new information regarding this upcoming new land, where Guests will soon be able to enjoy and taste new menu items from the following dining experiences:

  • Lucky Fortune Cookery
  • Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería

Both dining experiences are set to unveil their new menu items in mid-July. According to official Disney reports, the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will also officially open this summer. According to Disney, additional dining options, unique shops, and more will be formally introduced to the general public at Disneyland as the land transformation continues through the middle of August. Disney also released new information and photos of the new land coming to this theme Park.

Disneyland has unveiled an official opening date for this exciting new land coming soon to Disney’s California Adventure Park.

Credit: Disney

New Disney Land Opening Next Month

According to the official website, Disneyland officially announced that the highly-anticipated San Fransokyo land will open on August 31. Industry Insider and respected reporter Scott Gustin were able to provide some new images via Disney concept art of the new land coming next month:

The land will also feature characters from the hit Disney Pixar movie Big Hero 6 (2014), like Baymax and Hiro. Check out the awesome TikTok video the official Disney Parks account released moments ago below, giving Guests a quick glimpse into what they can expect from the character meet-n-greet coming next month:

Are you excited about San Fransokyo opening next month? 

