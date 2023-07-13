Disney, Warner Bros, Netflix, Universal, to Shut Down Film and Television Production Effective Immediately

Effective immediately, all television and film production will shut down, which includes major studios like Disney, Universal, Netflix, and Warner Bros. The film production shut down comes after the SAG-AFTRA strike was voted on and officially announced to commence at midnight.

What Is the SAG-AFTRA Strike, and How Does This Affect Television and Film Production?

SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, is a labor union whose members include some of the most famous actors and actresses in the entertainment industry. The SAG-AFTRA’s National Board planned to vote Thursday morning on whether or not to go on strike, with a news conference coming out just moments ago. The SAG-AFTRA has voted to go on strike, which has led significant studios like Walt Disney Pictures and Universal Pictures to come to a grinding halt on television and film production. This would mark the first time in 63 years that actors and writers have gone on strike in Hollywood and nationwide. The dispute is between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, a trade association representing the larger and more known corporations like Disney, Netflix, Universal, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Actors are seeking a new contract with the AMPTP where they expect the association to realize how the streaming services have changed the game and how digital technology has risen from what was once a more leveled playing field.

Disney, Universal, Netflix, and More to Halt Production of TV and Movies for International Members

As the announcement just came out about the SAG-AFTRA strike moving forward, major film studios like Disney, Universal, Warner Bros, and Netflix will immediately halt all production of movies and television. Only the television shows and films that employ SAG-AFTRA members internationally include almost all your favorite television shows and movies. The list is too big to try and fit into this article.

SAG-AFTRA’s national board voted unanimously this morning to launch the guild’s first strike against the film and television industry since 1980, according to @DEADLINE. The strike is set to begin at 12:01am tonight.https://t.co/OeAW7E20lY pic.twitter.com/tGXd8gHgGH — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 13, 2023

With this news coming out and the SAG-AFTRA strike commencing at midnight, there’s no telling what will happen in the coming days for actors and writers. Actors and Writers in New York, Los Angeles, and more have walked out in solidarity to the impending strike commencing at midnight. Movie theaters across the country are also likely to be directly affected by this news as the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 has hit theaters. Feature films already released on digital will also likely decrease sales due to the strike. Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures will also likely be directly affected by this news. The covid 19 pandemic caused a huge revenue dip for the film industry a few years back – so much so that it’s still being felt in 2023.

Hollywood production on anything will likely not move forward as things will begin to pick up starting at midnight. Actors like Bill Murray, Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds, Aziz Ansari, Colleen Hoover, Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Tom Cruise have yet to directly comment about the oncoming actor and writer strike. Major news outlets like the Hollywood Reporter and others are reporting on this news, like Inside The Magic. Marvel Studios is also included in this strike and will likely face setbacks soon. You can expect shows like Stranger Things, Saturday Night Live, and Abbott Elementary to have their upcoming season affected as filming for these and any other tv show will also be in the line of fire. Production companies will also suffer in the coming weeks as any other studio not mentioned above will have problems.

