Internet in a Frenzy Following News of ‘Snow White’ Casting Choices

The internet appears to be in a frenzy following the news of Disney’s next live-action movie, Snow White (2024), making some rather interesting casting choices.

Latina Actress Cast as ‘Snow White in Disney’s Upcoming Retelling

Rachel Zegler is known for her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s reboot of West Side Story (2021). That role ultimately landed her in Hollywood, where she has since starred in films like DC’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods (2023) and her upcoming lead role in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), which is due to release later this year. Walt Disney Pictures also signed her on as the Disney Princess herself, Snow White, releasing in 2024, which has caused a frenzy amongst social media platforms. People have been attacking the actress verbally for being cast in a role meant for someone of German descent, as the story was penned initially during the 19th Century in Germany. Zegler’s heritage is the main topic of discussion as she is a Latina actress whose parents are a Mother from Columbia and a Father of Polish descent. The internet appears to be in a frenzy as her casting choice from Disney is felt as a “whitewashing” meant to normalize the “international replacement of white people throughout the West,” according to Way of the World on Twitter:

(((Disney's))) Latina Snow White is the latest step in the process of white cultural erasure, which is there to mirror and normalise the intentional replacement of white people throughout the West. pic.twitter.com/gqJimSsjV8 — Way of the World (@wayotworld) July 15, 2023

Zegler being attacked in a role for being of a different race or culture is not the first time the internet has blown up from this type of announcement. Recently, Halle Bailey, the actress who portrayed Ariel in Disney’s other live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (2023), also faced eminence backlash for being cast in a role that traditionally has gone to someone of a white cultural background, seeing how the original story came from Denmark and published in 1845. But this casting choice is not the only backlash Disney’s upcoming retelling is getting.

Disney Receiving Major Backlash After Casting Non-dwarf Little People in Roles Meant for Them

The internet is in worse condition after discovering that little people will not play Snow White’s seven dwarfs and will instead be played by people of color while leaving one of the dwarf positions to the great little person actor, Peter Dinklage. Dinklage has had major Hollywood success, such as multiple Screen Actors Guild awards and even winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Drama Series for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones (2011). As people weren’t upset enough, the internet blew up, and not for a good reason, when it was announced that only one little person would be playing the role of one of Snow White’s seven dwarfs.

Snow White and the seven politically Correct. pic.twitter.com/BKqBm2Tnji — NinnyD 🇬🇧❤️🇺🇸 Waiting~4~the Revolution (@ninnyd101) July 15, 2023

The actor went as far as to call the casting choices by Disney “insulting” as he went on to say the following:

Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback, They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough. – Peter Dinklage, during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast

Walt Disney Pictures studio has stated that the photos released online are “misleading” as the Daily Mail posted them without Disney’s approval. However, media outlets began to release the photos after it was confirmed that the photo of Snow White was a stand-in for Rachel Zegler and the casting choices for the seven dwarfs appear to be the real deal. Snow White (2024) will be debuted in cinemas next year and will be directed by Marc Webb.

