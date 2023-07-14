Guests Left Panicked, Crying After Coaster Incident at Theme Park

A roller coaster incident at a theme Park in Georgia resulted in the attraction stalling mid-ride, leaving Guests stranding on the ride, panicking, and crying, according to multiple Guests.

Wild Adventures Theme Park

First opened in 1996, Wild Adventures in Clyattville, Georgia, is a zoological theme Park just five miles south of Valdosta, Georgia. The Hershend Family Entertainment owns it and has been managed and run by Jon Vigue since October 2020. The theme Park features many attractions and rides, including roller coasters, exotic animals, shows, dining experiences, Splash Island Water Park, and concerts from country, opo, rock, Christian, and oldies superstars. The Park is located conveniently off Interstate 75. Out of the six roller coasters currently in operation, only one stands out – Boomerang. The Boomerang roller coaster is a reverse shuttle coaster that sends you through a Cobra Roll and a Vertical Loop forward and reverses. It’s the Park’s most prized ride as it has garnered a significant following amongst Guests. But on July 11, multiple Guests got stuck at the attraction, leaving one Guest in a panic.

Guests Get Stuck on Popular Coaster at Georgia Theme Park – Roller Coaster Incident

According to WALB, Guests were aboard the Boomerang roller coaster when it suddenly and without warning stopped functioning correctly, leading to multiple Guests getting stranded on the ride for an extended period. According to WALB, the ride went forward and then went backward before coming to a sudden stop.

A spokesperson for the theme Park mentioned that on Monday evening, the Wild Adventures Boomerang coaster “encountered a brief stoppage triggered by a safety feature activation.” According to the spokesperson, the safety team in place could return all the riders to the loading station within ten minutes of the incident. The ride was then halted in operations to conduct a “comprehensive inspection.” After the inspection, the ride was “cleared and resumed operation that same night.” A Guest on the ride, Kennedi Johnson, stated that there were people at the attraction “crying” when the ride stalled. According to Johnson, the rider operators told them they would come down, but nothing was happening, leading to a few of the Guests crying in fear.

Meanwhile, another Guest at the attraction, Rishon Phillips, told WALB that he had experienced a panic attack when the ride stopped. According to the Guest’s story, he was “hearing noises” and thought it would operate accordingly, but PhillipPhillips’ told him the ride was stuck when Phillips had a panic attack. No other incidents were reported, as all Guests got off the ride safely.

