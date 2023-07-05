Br’er Rabbit Permanently Removed From Disneyland

Disney’s iconic and infamous Br’er Rabbit character has finally been removed from the Parks as Disney works on the new ride.

Over the years the Disney Parks and Resorts have changed in so many exciting ways. From new rides opening like TRON Lightcycle/Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to amazing new restaurants and live shows, there’s always something new for Guests to enjoy when visiting.

However, The Walt Disney Company made a very contentious decision a few years ago, revealing it would be clsoing all Splash Mountain attractions in America. This would be done to leave the controversial Song of the South theming in the past, effectively for good.

Soon, Guests would see the iconic log flume ride turned into a brand-new experience centered around Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

The new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will take Guests on a whole new journey as they encounter characters from the iconic Disney film.

Since the closure of Splash Mountain at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, work has been going along quite quickly.

Disney has been working quickly on both coasts, with scaffolding and construction walls covering both attractions.

However, a major update has occurred, with Br’er Rabbit being removed from Disneyland Park, seemingly for good. As you can see in the photo below, Br’er Rabbit has finally been removed from Disneyland:

Brer Rabbit is now missing off the Brer statue!!

This statue of Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear has been an iconic part of the ride’s queue since it opened. With Disney scrubbing away its association with Song of the South, we can safely assume this is the last time we will see Br’er Rabbit inside the Parks.

Song of the South, along with all the characters in the film, has been deemed “racist” and highly problematic for decades, with Disney essentially erasing the film from its catalog.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open sometime in 2024.

It is important to note that there is a third version of Splash Mountain located at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort. This version is not expected to undergo any changes.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited for the new ride?