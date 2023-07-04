Disney Delays Attraction Overhaul, Put on Hold Indefinitely

A delay may mean Disney will miss the mark on one of its most polarizing attractions to date. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

Back in February, it was announced that Disney would be making changes to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Disneyland Paris. This roller coaster opened along with the rest of the Park’s Avengers Campus area in 2022.

This roller coaster will feel familiar to Disney fans, however, as it’s just a re-skin of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. It’s a popular and polarizing attraction, with many pointing out that it’s a “disappointing” adventure.

This new take on the Park’s “E-ticket” attraction features Captain Marvel and Iron Man instead of the legendary band Aerosmith, putting Guests into their very own Marvel adventure.

Well, it is now May 2023, and these changes have yet to be implemented.

This delay is quite curious, as the controls and new elements are already reportedly implemented in the attraction. They are just simply not turned on yet. We do not know what’s keeping Dsney from switching these new effects on, but we hope to see them soon!

The new effects include new lighting packages and other small visual upgrades. With the initial announcement revealing a “Spring 2023.” date, it looks like Disney may miss the mark it originally had decided on.

Guests will find Avengers Campus at both Disneyland Paris and Disneyland in California, with the latter opening first. Each version is almost identical, with the exception of Avengers Assemble: Fligth Force at Disneyland Paris and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!. Both lands feature some incredible Marvel-theme experiences for Guests to enjoy.

