Mariah Carey Takes Over Disney World, Stops 4th of July Celebration

Legendary singer Mariah Carey overtook the Walt Disney World Resort recently during a patriotic Magic Kingdom event.

The Walt Disney World Resort is a fantastic place to spend a family vacation. With its vast collection of rides and attractions as well as some delicious food and great live entertainment, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” truly is a magical destination.

Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios each offer so many magical opportunities for Guests to enjoy, but everyone knows the star of the show is Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom acts as the centerpiece of the entire Walt Disney World Resort, and for good reason. Here, Guests will discover tons of iconic and classic attractions as well as the legendary Cinderella Castle at the end of Main Street U.S.A.

Magic Kingdom is the most visited theme park in the world, bringing in millions of Guests each year. The Park gets extra crowded during holidays, and The 4th of July is no exception.

Over the patriotic holiday, Magic Kingdom was completely sold out, meaning Guests were unable to purchase tickets or make reservations. Thousands of Guests were eager to spend The 4th of July at Walt Disney World’s most iconic Park, and we can’t blame them.

During the holiday, Guests had a chance to see the US Air Force do a flyover right above Cinderella Castle as a way to kick off the festivities. Special lights illuminated the four theme parks as well. However, we did not expect what would happen at the end of the night at Magic Kingdom.

As Guests exited the theme park, music could be heard. However, this was not patriotic music, as it seems Disney is ready for the upcoming Christmas season.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” could be heard throughout the Park, giving Guests a preview of what’s to come:

“All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey is an interesting 4th of July song choice. I’m not mad.

“All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey is an interesting 4th of July song choice. I’m not mad. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/rpTmePRFDl — Alex Farnworth (@AlexFarnworth) July 5, 2023

We’re not sure how or why this happened, but it’s certainly an interesting choice. Christmas is an incredible time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, but we need some time to prepare.

Halloween is the next big Disney World event, with tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on sale now.

Have you visited Walt Disney World during the holidays? What’s your favorite Disney theme park?