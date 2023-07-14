Universal Hints at Massive New Additions to Super Nintendo World!

Universal Studios Hollywood seems to be gearing up for its next big step in developing its latest immersive land, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Universal Studios Hollywood is ready to take massive steps ahead of its competition, exploiting its most popular intellectual properties with brand new attractions and experiences — despite the historical backlash against a particular movie franchise at the Parks — and the Southern California theme park's latest announcement could hint at new developments in its latest immersive land, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opened its gates for all fans of the Super Mario Bros. franchise on February 17, and while some were disappointed by the land’s lack of attractions — as only one ride can be found at the immersive space — thousands of fans have flooded Universal Studios Hollywood to experience their own Super Mario Bros. adventure with breathtaking sights, interactive experiences, themed merchandise, and dining offerings, and, of course, interactions with some of the most beloved characters from the iconic franchise, including Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach.

But Universal wasn’t planning to stop there, as the Park recently announced the debut of another fan-favorite character, possibly hinting at future improvement and development plans for SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) recently announced that Toad, Princess Peach’s attendant and longtime Mushroom Kingdom protector, would debut at the Park tomorrow, July 15, 2023.

Starting tomorrow, come meet Toad at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is much smaller than Universal Studios Japan’s, and the immersive land currently under construction at Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe. But that won’t stop Jon Corfino, vice president at Universal Creative.

Earlier this year, Corfino admitted in an interview, “Our geography is different. We have boundaries and limitations that are different than Osaka or Orlando. We had to be mindful of the limitations of that but deliver the same basic experience. It’s essentially the same without the Yoshi kids’ ride.”

And while Universal Parks worldwide continue to develop new experiences inspired by the Super Mario Bros. franchise, it is inevitable to think that Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for future development and a possible expansion for SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, bringing opportunities to include new dining and retail locations, more interactive experiences, and possibly a brand-new Donkey Kong-themed area complete with its own roller coaster.

However, as of this article’s publishing, this remains purely speculative, as Universal Studios Hollywood has not made any official announcements regarding expansion plans for the immersive land. Inside the Magic will update you if any developments come to light.

