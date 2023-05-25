Universal’s ‘Disney Killer’ Theme Park Makes Immense Progress

Universal is hard at work creating a theme Park that will rival the likes of Walt Disney World Resort, dubbed the “Disney Killer.” Universal’s Epic Universe will open to the public in 2025, and progress is full steam ahead.

Very soon, Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort will have much more time to spend on their vacation as its fourth Park will give Guests that week-long experience, dubbed “The Disney Killer.”

What’s Been Going On at Universal Orlando Resort?

A lot has been announced by Universal these past few months. With less than 100 days to go until Halloween Horror Nights, Universal has yet to release any official house details other than a Chucky-themed house.

This year’s spooky event title is “See You In The Fog.” Some merchandise has been released for fans to pick up throughout the Parks.

Lady Gaga might be heading to HHN 32, and a rumored house that will be themed around the famous singer has been announced.

Could an anime-themed house also be coming to HHN this year? That’s the word around the mysterious world, as HHN fans have gotten rumors of a possible place themed after the iconic Demon Slayer anime.

Suppose you’re a fan of Five Nights At Freddy’s. In that case, you’re in for a treat as another rumor circulating the internet is a themed house is also coming to HHN 32 this year but again – all rumors until Universal makes that official announcement.

There are also some significant updates regarding the new Minions Land taking shape at Universal Studios Florida, along with the opening of the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store.

And now to those incredibly gigantic new details surrounding Universal’s Epic Universe.

It’s Full Steam Ahead for Universal’s “Disney Killer,” Epic Universe Theme Park

Epic Universe will feature new lands, attractions, and dining experiences for Universal fans to enjoy year-round.

Some of the themed lands coming soon will be:

Harry Potter

Dreamworks

How To Train Your Dragon

Universal’s Classic Monsters

The new theme Park is set to open in 2025, even though the global COVID-19 pandemic nearly killed the entire project. This design and outline have been working for over 20 years.

Attractions expert Alicia Stella was interviewed about the upcoming theme Park and had this to say about it:

They’ve thought through essentially what they need in place for the next 10 years going forward for an entirely new theme park. – Alicia Stella

Universal also spoke with Orlando’s very own WESH 2 about the Park and shared some incredible and mindblowing details about the construction of the upcoming “Disney Killer.”

Here are the details: As of May 2023:

Epic Universe construction crews have used more than 20,000 tons of steel.

More than 85 buildings have been built.

Over 6,500 miles of cable have been placed across the upcoming Park.

Universal’s own President COO Karen Irwin had this to say about the new theme Park:

Epic Universe is literally bursting out of the ground, and we are looking forward to its opening. This game-changing, world-class theme park will make Universal Orlando a weeklong vacation destination and the place everyone wants to visit while in Central Florida. – Universal President and COO Karen Irwin

Be sure to check back for more information about this fantastic new theme Park coming soon to Orlando and Universal.