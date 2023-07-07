Spider-Man Seen Inside Super Nintendo World

in Universal Studios Hollywood

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
Andrew Garfield - Spider-Man Seen Inside Super Nintendo World

Credit: Inside The Magic

Andrew Garfield was seen visiting Universal Studios Hollywood yesterday and seems to be enjoying himself! Spider-Man at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD? Sort of!

Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield Visits Universal Studios Hollywood

The famed Spider-Man actor walked around and enjoyed himself inside Universal Studios Hollywood yesterday. The actor spent much time inside SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and was willing to pose for a couple of photos.

Sony Officially Cancels Future 'Spider-Man' Project
Credit: ComingBook.com

Andrew Garfield is best known for his role in Spider-Man No Way Home (2021), where he reprised his previous role as the webbed crusader. Garfield previously played the Marvel superhero in the early-2010s in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and the sequel to that movie, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Fans enjoyed his take on the superhero and were clambering for another sequel after the events of the second movie. But despite a large fanbase surrounding Garfield, no sequel would come as Marvel would get the rights to Spider-Man from Sony to bring on board Tom Holland for a revamped franchise in the Spider-Man universe that would be able to be in the same universe as the Avengers and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

(left to right) Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire variants of Peter Parker/Spider-Man edited with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse background marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

But fans got what they wanted and much more when Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) was released in theaters worldwide, captivating audiences with the appearance of not only Garfield’s Spider-Man but also the original and beloved Spider-Man from the early-2000s, Toby Maguire. The film led the post-pandemic box office garnering over $1.9 billion during its run at the movies. The movie was an instant box office success as fans rewatched it repeatedly in theaters. The wow factor truly brought fans of all three Spider-Mans together for the first time. Garfield is rumored to return as the webbed crusader in Tom Hardy’s Venom 3, expected to hit theaters in October 2024.

Emmanuel Detres

