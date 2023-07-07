Retired Splash Mountain Ride to Have Entire Finale Scene Erased for New Attraction, Report Claims

For some time now, Splash Mountain has slowly been erased from Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Some reports now indicate that the entire finale from that iconic ride will be scrapped to make way for new animatronics, and the scene will likely not include any old animatronics from the beloved ride. Here’s what we know.

Time to Be Moving Along as New Attraction Takes Shape at Magic Kingdom

Since the ride officially closed in January of this year, Inside The Magic has been reporting on all the new changes that have taken shape on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open to the public next year. Recent reports indicate that Disney’s upcoming new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will have “dozens of animatronics.” The ride will also feature many new characters not in the hit animated film. But Guests can expect to see the likelihood of known and lovable characters like Tiana, Naveen, Mama Odie, and Louise – which will be audio animatronics throughout the ride. Reports also claim that the fan-favorite characters will appear multiple times throughout the ride. The ride will open sometime in late 2024 in Magic Kingdom and Disneyland California. According to Disney officials, the biggest news of this new attraction is the newly installed water tower that will now be the threshold for that portion of the land’s landmark.

The blue skies and sunshine of Frontierland at @WaltDisneyWorld are looking a bit more regal this morning! 👑☀️ Overnight, Disney Imagineers installed the tiara-topped water tower that will be the centerpiece for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when the attraction opens in 2024. 💜💚💛 pic.twitter.com/uCIZa3VCWh — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 27, 2023

On their social media accounts, Disney World announced moments ago that Fontierland would look quite different from now on as the water tower for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been installed in Magic Kingdom. The water tower is massive and can be seen from a distance away once entering the land and make your way toward the upcoming attraction. Ashley Carter, the industry insider, also caught wind of the new water tower installed at the former Splash Mountain site and captured some new and exciting images of what Guests can expect as they set their eyes on this new centerpiece in Frontierland.

Now, new reports are allegedly claiming that not only will a wave of new generation audio-animatronics come to the attraction, but that the entire finale from the retired Splash Mountain ride will be redone and eradicated.

Splash Mountain’s Finale to Be Erased From Existence Forever – Splash Mountain Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain Archives on Twitter posted some interesting new information regarding the finale scene from the retired attraction, indicating that the location will be erased forever for new audio-animatronics to pave the way for a new place to take shape.

I can now confirm that the Splash Mountain finale scene will be drastically altered. The Showboat has been dismantled and will be replaced with the facade of Tiana’s Palace #SplashMountain #Disneyland #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/7Yuk53TkMb — Splash Mountain Archives (@splasharchive) July 6, 2023

According to Splash Mountain Archives, they allegedly confirmed that the final scene from the now-retired attraction will be “drastically altered.” They specifically mentioned the showboat, which has now been reportedly dismantled and will be replaced with “a facade of Tiana’s Palace.” Besides this news, the same Twitter account also posted a video of a new generation of audio-animatronics that will be featured in the finale scene of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens in 2024. According to this report, the number of figures once 26 will be toned down to only 6.

The amount of figures within the scene has also changed, with just a mere 6 compared to the 26 previous figures. The 6 are all A1000 AA Figures, the newest generation of Audio Animatronics #SplashMountain #Disneyland #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/rr0QDp8j7M — Splash Mountain Archives (@splasharchive) July 6, 2023

The video above gives you a better understanding of the new wave of audio-animatronics heading to the attraction when it opens in 2024. The fanbase of Splash Mountain also reacted to the news of this alleged announcement and was upset at the lack of homage to this once-iconic attraction. Still, these are reports from a source dedicated to all things Splash Mountain and should be taken with a grain of salt until official news comes out from Walt Disney World. But the Twitter account is still home to some of the best and most nostalgic images and videos from the legendary attraction. If you want a Splash Mountain Magic Kingdom fix, head to Splash Mountain Archives.