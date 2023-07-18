Mrs. Incredible Spreads Legs and Bends Over in Shocking Disney Park Show

Mrs. Incredible put on an exhilarating performance for Guests.

The characters can make or break a Disney vacation for quite a lot of Guests. While the incredible list of rides and attractions may be the biggest draw for most Guests, a lot of Geusts, especially families, visit the Disney Parks and Resorts for a chance to interact with their favorite characters.

At Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Guests can meet and interact with their favorite characters from Disney’s wide range of movies, television series, and other projects.

However, Guests visiting a certain Disney Park may have gotten more than they had hoped for.

A video has gone viral, showing Mrs. Incredible from Disney Pixar’s Incredibles franchise putting on quite a show for Guests at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Helen Parr, who goes by Elastigirl, was performing during a mid-day show for Guests at Walt Disney Studios Park. However, this was not your typical Disney Park experience, with the costumed character showing off various parts of her “flexible” body.

You can see the entire video down below:

As you can see, Guests are loving every second of this “unique” show, and while this may be slightly different than the shows U.S. guests get at the Disney Parks, we have to say we love the energy.

Despite its popularity, The Incredibles film franchise is not represented that much in the Disney Parks. The superhero family can be seen on the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure, but aside from this one roller coaster, Guests will not find a ride or attraction themed to this lovable family., making performances such as these that much more special.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? Who’s your favorite character to meet at Disney?