Adult Guest Flashes Others at Disney, “Ruins” Magical Experience

One Disney Guest was left extremely disappointed after someone ruined their magical moment at the theme park.

The Disney parks and Resorts are notorious for having some of the best theme park attractions in the entire world. From iconic roller coasters like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios and Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom to slow-moving boat rides like Pirates of the Caribean and “it’s a small world” at Magic Kindom, there’s something for every Guest to enjoy.

The two newest rides can be found at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, both of which received some truly amazing roller coasters. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in 2022 at EPCOT, making it the first ever coaster to open at the Park.

At Magic Kingdom, Guests can finally experience TRON Lightcycle/Run, a coaster that has been in the making for several years.

These rides, along with the rest of Walt Disney World’s impressive catalog, give Guests some truly magical moments. Unfortunately, a Disney World vacation can be tainted by other Guests, something we’ve seen many times in the past.

One Guest ran to social media to share their extremely unfortunate experience at Magic Kingdom, highlighting an issue prevalent at most theme parks.

Whenever Guests ride a ride or attraction, they may want to capture a photo or video to ensure that the memory lasts forever. However, Guests should never use flash photography. This is exactly what happened in the post that the Guest shared, which went viral on the Walt Disney World community hub:

As you can see, a Guest had their flash on during a ride, pointing it at other Guests during the attraction. This specific incident took place on Under The Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid, an attraction located in Fantasyland.

The Guest appears to be an adult who decided shining a light throughout the attraction was more importnat than the actual experience of the ride itself.

It’s always unfortunate when a special and magical moment gets ruined by someone else, especially at a place like Walt Disney World. Guests are always encouraged to turn their phones off and not use their flashlights while on rides and attractions, but unfortunately, it still happens.

Have you ever had a magical moment ruined at the Disney Parks?