Scammers Target Disney Guest, Try to Sneak Into EPCOT With Them

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. All four offer Early Entry for Disney Resort hotel Guests, giving them thirty minutes extra to hop in line for their favorite attraction in the morning. It’s a great way to shorten wait times without paying for Disney Genie+/Individual Lightning Lane!

But it would seem that Guests staying offsite want to take advantage of this perk exclusive to Walt Disney World Resort hotels. When walking into EPCOT, Reddit user u/r1ngx recently encountered a man hoping to sneak his family into the Disney Park behind them.

“When I rope dropped EPCOT (alone), [and after entering the Park], I was making my way to the right for the Early Entrance, and some dude approached me and asked if his group/family could enter with me,” the Guest recalled.

The Guest told the man that since Disney Cast Members scan MagicBands to confirm Disney Resort hotel reservations, entering together wouldn’t help.

“His reply was ‘Only one person gets scanned, we do it all the time,’” the Guest said. “I gave him the ‘of course not, that’s fraud’ and continued on my way. It p*ssed me off but I didn’t rat him out as I did not want to cloud my day.”

If anyone asks to join your party at Early Entry, decline and notify a Disney Cast Member. Walt Disney World Resort can and does ban Guests who break the Property Rules.

Has anyone ever tried to sneak into a Disney Park with your party during Early Entry?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.