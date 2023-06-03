New Resorts Added to Walt Disney World’s Early Theme Park Entry List

Yesterday, Walt Disney World officially added two more offsite resorts to its list of hotels now available to take advantage of Disney’s Early Theme Park Entry program in Orlando, Florida, through 2024.

According to reports from WDWMagic.com, two new hotels have now been added to the list of resorts that will allow hotel Guests to enter any of the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks 30 minutes before the general public opening hours through 2024.

Through 2024, Walt Disney World Resort will allow its Guests to enter Disney Parks early through its Early Theme Park Entry program. Disney provides a detailed description of the schedule below:

Guests of Disney Resort hotels can get a 30-minute jump on their Disney day with early theme park entry—available at all 4 Walt Disney World theme parks. This popular benefit will continue through 2024! Early theme park entry gives you a head start in the parks, so you’ll have access to select attractions, shops and dining before regular hours. And you can enjoy this benefit on each day of your stay—in any park, subject to capacity. For early theme park entry, you’ll need valid admission, a theme park reservation* and a Disney MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass.

The two newest hotels now added to the program through 2024 are Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista and Wyndham Lake Buena Vista, located at Disney Springs. These two Disney Springs Resort Area hotels have been added with other Disney Spring Resort locations that Walt Disney World Resort does not own and operate.

These include Resorts such as B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Waldorf Astoria Orlando, and Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista. However, this Early Theme Park Entry program is only offered Early Entry through 2023. This could change as negotiations between the operators and Disney continue.

At this time, the benefit is eligible to all hotel Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resorts and other select hotels (listed below) each day at each Park and offers 30 minutes of additional time through the end of 2024.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando

Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Holiday Inn Orlando

Shades of Green on Walt Disney World Resort

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

