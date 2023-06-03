New Resorts Added to Walt Disney World’s Early Theme Park Entry List

Yesterday, Walt Disney World officially added two more offsite resorts to its list of hotels now available to take advantage of Disney’s Early Theme Park Entry program in Orlando, Florida, through 2024.
Related: Disney Gets Rid of Early Park Access for Certain Hotels in 2024
According to reports from WDWMagic.com, two new hotels have now been added to the list of resorts that will allow hotel Guests to enter any of the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks 30 minutes before the general public opening hours through 2024.
Through 2024, Walt Disney World Resort will allow its Guests to enter Disney Parks early through its Early Theme Park Entry program. Disney provides a detailed description of the schedule below:
Guests of Disney Resort hotels can get a 30-minute jump on their Disney day with early theme park entry—available at all 4 Walt Disney World theme parks. This popular benefit will continue through 2024!
Early theme park entry gives you a head start in the parks, so you’ll have access to select attractions, shops and dining before regular hours. And you can enjoy this benefit on each day of your stay—in any park, subject to capacity.
For early theme park entry, you’ll need valid admission, a theme park reservation* and a Disney MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass.
The two newest hotels now added to the program through 2024 are Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista and Wyndham Lake Buena Vista, located at Disney Springs. These two Disney Springs Resort Area hotels have been added with other Disney Spring Resort locations that Walt Disney World Resort does not own and operate.
Related: Disney Introduces New, Bonus Reservations for Select Guests
These include Resorts such as B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Waldorf Astoria Orlando, and Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista. However, this Early Theme Park Entry program is only offered Early Entry through 2023. This could change as negotiations between the operators and Disney continue.
At this time, the benefit is eligible to all hotel Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resorts and other select hotels (listed below) each day at each Park and offers 30 minutes of additional time through the end of 2024.
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Reserve
- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando
- Four Seasons Resort Orlando
- Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
- Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista
- Holiday Inn Orlando
- Shades of Green on Walt Disney World Resort
- Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista
- Wyndham Lake Buena Vista
Are you happy that two other Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels have been added to the Early Theme Park Entry program?