Disney Introduces New, Bonus Reservations for Select Guests

Good news, Annual Passholders – it just got even easier to visit Walt Disney World this June.

A lot has changed about Disney Parks since the pandemic. That’s especially the case for Annual Passholders, with Disney abandoning the old structure of year-round Annual Pass sales and unlimited visits (depending on your Pass’ blackout days).

Now, those looking to purchase a Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass must wait until Passes go on sale, navigate a usually pretty lengthy virtual queue, then contend with higher prices than offered pre-COVID.

Once a Guest becomes an Annual Passholder, there’s another obstacle: Park reservations. While Disney has made some welcome changes to the reservation system over the past few months (and there are plenty more to come in January 2024), as of June 2023, Annual Passholders must still make a reservation to be able to enter a Park before 2 p.m. on a weekday or to visit at any time on a weekend.

Annual Passholders are currently limited to holding either three, four, or five reservations at a time, depending on the Pass they purchased. However, Disney also offers Bonus Park Pass Reservations – days that don’t count towards their overall reservation limits – and just added plenty more Bonus Reservations for June.

According to the Annual Pass reservation calendar, every day in June counts as a Bonus Reservation. These days are typically marked with a star on the reservation calendar.

As Inside the Magic has repeatedly reported, attendance has been surprisingly low at Walt Disney World in recent months. While Memorial Day usually drives Guests to the Parks in droves, reservations remained open throughout the entire holiday weekend. Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks & Resort, also acknowledged that the company is expecting a “moderation” in demand for Disney World this summer.

The explanation of ‘why’ is complex – enough so that you can’t simply blame Disney’s ongoing battle with Ron DeSantis or the “culture war” some believe the company is staging with its latest projects. Whatever the reason, those hitting up Disney World this June can look forward to slower crowds than usual.