Disney World to Strictly Enforce Resort Rule, Will Change Guests’ Vacations

From Fort Wilderness to the Grand Floridian to the Four Seasons, the Walt Disney World Resort hosts a mighty number of hotel and accommodation experiences across its many acres. But for one Resort, the House of Mouse is enforcing a rule that will change how a Guest vacations.

The Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida, have recently experienced a lull in crowd levels. The low Guest count during the Fourth of July holiday weekend sparked discussions over what had caused such a drastic change in attendance. Guests had become accustomed to wading through crowds of people and waiting for hours for popular attractions, so this change was more than noticeable.

It could have been the current socio-political and cultural battle Disney is having with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that has put people off from traveling to the Sunshine State’s leading theme parks, or it could just be the natural peaks and troughs that come with the entertainment destination industry. Either way, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said there’s no real truth to the low attendance claims.

For those that are visiting Walt Disney World Resort, there are a number of rules and regulations they have to abide by in order to have a safe and practical visit for themselves and for others. Sure, there are the rules like that of needing a Park Pass and a valid ticket to enter, but there are also rules about costumes, behavior, showing courtesy, and items that are and are not allowed in any Disney Park location.

There are also rules at the Resorts. Disney has over 25 on-property hotel destinations, ranging from Value offerings like Disney’s All-Star Sports to Moderate options like Disney’s Caribbean Beach to Deluxe extravagance with places like Disney’s Grand Floridan Resort & Spa and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Now, according to reports, one of Disney’s most unique Resort experiences will be enforcing a rule even more strictly.

Kenney the Pirate is reporting that the longstanding, yet not very enforceable rule, of hiring golf carts from third parties to The Campsites and The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will now be strictly put in place.

At present, Guests are able to hire a golf cart to use while staying at Fort Wilderness. “Explore Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground with ease when you rent an electric golf cart,” Disney notes. “With a windshield, headlights, and seating for 4 people, your golf cart is a great way to get around, day or night.” Golf carts are available from the Reception Outpost, and Disney advises advanced reservations.

Over the years, though, some Guests have been ordering their golf carts from third-party locations and having them delivered to the Resort. Now, reports state that Disney is enforcing a no-delivery rule, meaning that if Guests want to use a third party for their golf cart hire, they must pick it up off Disney World Resort property. “Beginning August 1, 2023 Disney will not allow these companies onto Fort Wilderness property to deliver golf carts to Guests,” the report states.

The change is going to completely alter and impact a certain number of Guests who will either have to make collection arrangements or utilize Disney’s in-house service.

One recent Resort-wide rule (or warning) honed in on the uptick in bad Guest behavior and physical and verbal fights happening at not just one Disney Park but many. Both Disney World and Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California) added a new courtesy section to their respective websites, which reads that Guests should be the magic they wish to see, and any deviation from the rules (physical/verbal abuse, line-cutting) may risk Park expulsion.

What do you think of this more strict behavior at Fort Wilderness? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

