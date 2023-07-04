Where Is the Courtesy? Multiple Guests Flaunt Rule-Breaking Behavior at Disney

Disney Park rules exist for a reason, and that’s why it is infuriating when Guests flaunt rule-breaking behavior.

Disney Parks worldwide aim to deliver a safe environment for every Guest who walks through the gates. From rules about what Guests can and cannot bring into the Parks to their decorum throughout their visit and even costume-wearing and stroller guidelines, Disney theme parks want Guests to behave and be courteous to others.

That’s not always the case, as we have seen in the last year. Many will remember the family brawl that broke out in Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland near the Peter Pan’s Flight attraction at Walt Disney World Resort last summer. The physical altercation got out of control and left multiple individuals injured and others arrested.

Then, just a handful of weeks ago, two families got into a brutal, bloody fight after a Cast Member-led photo opportunity went south. The fight took place at the entrance to Magic Kingdom, just past the ticket barriers, with footage of the fight caught on camera and distributed on social media.

Prior to the aforementioned brawl but after the infamous Peter Pan’s Flight incident, Disney Parks, specifically, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, issued new warnings on their respective websites. Disney urged Guests to be courteous to one another, stating that any deviation from the rules — such as physical or verbal altercations and line-cutting — may lead to expulsion from the Parks.

Rules for each Disney Park can be found on their websites, and while some may differ from location to location, the core demands remain the same.

Recently, Inside the Magic visited Disneyland Paris and, while walking around the Parks (Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park), caught multiple Guests flaunting rule-breaking behavior with no consequence in sight.

Across the Disney Resort, which is found in the Chessy, Marne-la-Vallée area of France, we noticed multiple incidents of Guests smoking throughout the theme park. Now, Disneyland Paris does allow smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes at its Parks, but not in most places.

“Theme Parks covered and uncovered areas are non-smoking, except for designated outdoor areas specially created and equipped for smokers,” the official Disneyland Paris website states. “This rule also applies to electronic cigarettes.”

There were three occasions that Guests were seen smoking around Disneyland Park. First, a couple exited an Adventureland gift shop location smoking, then another Guest was using an electronic cigarette — or vape — while in line for the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril attraction, and another was spotted strolling through Fantasyland behind Sleeping Beauty Castle smoking a cigarette.

At the time, no Cast Members approached the Guests, but that’s not to say they didn’t later on.

And speaking of Cast Members, employees of Disneyland Paris have been locked in a dispute with the House of Mouse over pay and working conditions. The strikes have hit the Parks hard, with entertainment being canceled on some days while the protests take place.

Disneyland Paris is currently amid its extended 30th anniversary celebrations, which run through September 2023. Throughout the celebration, Disneyland Paris debuted The Walt Disney Company’s second Avengers Campus location, as well as the new drone show Disney D-light — a pre-show that takes place prior to the Disney Dreams! nighttime spectacular.

Soon, Walt Disney Studios Park will welcome the Kingdom of Arendelle in an all-new expansion project that also sees new restaurant and merchandise locations. At present, the reported Star Wars land project is seemingly indefinitely paused.

