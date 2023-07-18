Guests Overwhelmingly in Support of Controversial Disney Addition

Announced in 2013, the MagicBand was part of Disney’s implementation of the new MyMagic+ suite of technology. MyMagic+ was meant to combine different facets of the Park experience, including FastPass+, My Disney Experience, and PhotoPass Memory Maker, into one easy-to-use system. MagicBands allowed Guests to use FastPass+ terminals, access their Resort room doors, and pay for purchases in the Park just by pressing their wearable band onto a touch point. Since then, however, many of these functions have become available on smartphones in a variety of ways and, unlike MagicBands, for no additional cost.

A post on Reddit titled “Do people still use MagicBands or does everybody just use their phones now?” by user u/-Words-Words-Words- asks if MagicBands are still popular among Guests and those in the Disney community. They asked, “Last time my family was there, it seemed like a lot of people were just using their phones for lightning lanes and to pay for stuff. Since most people will just have their phones on them anyway, is it easier to just skip the MagicBands?”

The response from the comments was almost unanimously in favor of the MagicBand, in contrast to previous complaints about the technology. Many pointed out the fact that MagicBands worked more consistently than phones and allowed them to save their smartphone battery at the same time. Others liked the styles and feel of using the MagicBand at the Parks. Some stated that the cons of having to charge it, pay for it, and sync it to a phone and Park reservations was worth the hassle.

Considering it is a piece of technology uniquely made for Disney experiences it makes sense that some would feel more immersed and engaged in the Disney vibe by using MagicBands over their phone. The bands offer a stylish and consistent way to enjoy the parks that smart phones at the moment do not.

At the moment Disney is still seemingly developing new MagicBand technology. Disney released a new version called MagicBand+ back in October 2022. The new band is rechargeable, lights up, and vibrates at certain rides and attractions while still maintaining all the functionality of the previous bands. The new bands also offer interactive experiences in the Parks, like during the firework shows, and allow Guests to engage in virtual scavenger hunts while in areas like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

While the technology is still being developed, and for all its complaints, clearly MagicBands are still often used by Guests and will continue to be a fun and immersive offering.

Do you like using MagicBands are would you rather just use your phone? Let us know in the comments below!