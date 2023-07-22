Disney Prepares for Biggest Park Celebration Ever

Walt Disney is about to hold the biggest Disney100 event yet at one of its most popular international locations.

Walt Disney Icons Join Forces for Celebration

Touted as the largest Disney100 event in Hong Kong, three separate shopping malls are hosting the massive affair under Wharf Group. In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, between July 14 and September 3, the Disneyland Resort is pulling out all the stops for Walt Disney World Fans.

Times Square

An iconic setting for the Disney100 event, the Walt Disney Company is under the spotlight at Causeway Bay. The art installations include Mickey, Sulley, and Buzz Lightyear. With interactive art themes like a Walt Disney Archives treasure hunt, visitors can engage with Disney quotes from Peter Pan, Aurora, and more.

Plaza Hollywood

A magical kingdom unto itself, Plaza Hollywood is one of the big powers celebrating the wondrous journey that is 100 years of Disney. Not quite a Disney Park, the Plaza Hollywood is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company with Turning Red greeters in the form of a Panda Mei.

Inside, the celebration focuses on Walt Disney music, transforming the area into an interactive arena replete with games and Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Peter Pan, and Stitch.

Harbour City

Harbour City lies at the heart of the Disney100 event. It’s Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui and is prepping a Disney100 celebration to go down in the Walt Disney Archives.

Among the exciting Walt Disney-themed events are the Enchanted Balloon Odyssey, where visitors can join Woody and Stitch for a picture of the Victoria Harbour. These iconic Walt Disney characters are extremely popular in Disney Hong Kong.

It also features a “Time Travel Theatre” with a massive Pinocchio, focusing on Walt Disney World nostalgia. The Disney Park features mean that whether at a Walt Disney World resort or out on the town, there is a way to celebrate a Disney100 event.

Disney 100th Anniversary Celebration at Disneyland Hong Kong

The Disney100 event features a whopping 18 photo locations, complete with classic characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios. With classics, princesses, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, there is an opportunity for any Walt Disney fandom to connect.

Significance of Disney’s 100th Anniversary

The fact that the event is Disney 100 years in the making adds ample excitement for those looking to celebrate.

Whether for the centennial, embracing Disney 100 years prior and its transition to the modern era, or simply enjoying what the Walt Disney Studio has to offer, the power of the 100th anniversary is undeniable. It offers Walt Disney fans a chance to celebrate.

Walt Disney in Hong Kong Disney100 Event

The power of the Disney100 event is that it allows those from all locations internationally together in Disney100 celebration. It embraces Disney films like Turning Red and Toy Story, while also using the Disneyland Resort to garner interest.

Any company with an international presence, like the Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong, shows a powerful impact. The Walt Disney Company has been around for generations and is still going strong. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Archives hold the past precious. After 100 years, it is also about looking to the future both for Walt Disney and society.

What do you think about the Disney100 event series? Share your Walt Disney birthday wishes in the comments below.