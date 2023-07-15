Disney Resort Finally Reopens Location After Three Years

After nearly three and a half years, one Disney Resort has finally reopened one of its most popular hotels.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot for Disney Parks. Not only did every Disney Park in the world close its gates in 2020 – and some closed them again (and again) over the course of the next few years – but it introduced several new elements to the Resorts, such as the reservation system, a shorter operating schedule at Hong Kong Disneyland, and a brand-new FastPass replacement in the form of Genie+.

Another consequence of the pandemic was the extended closure of several popular Disney locations. While Walt Disney World Resort reopened in the summer of 2020, it took until April 2022 for all of its hotels to return to operation. The same is true at Disneyland Paris, where Disneyland Hotel remains closed due to the decision to give the hotel to a brand-new princess theme.

Over at Hong Kong Disneyland, one of its three hotels – Disney’s Hollywood Hotel – has remained closed since the Resort first closed due to COVID-19 in January 2020. While its neighboring hotels, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel and Disney Explorers Lodge, both reopened some time ago, the decision was made to refurbish several elements of Disney’s Hollywood Hotel.

The hotel aims to immerse Guests in the “glitz and glamour of classic Hollywood.” Combining Art-Deco architecture with Disney magic, it features a unique piano-shaped pool and a lush garden courtyard packed with vintage cars and famous LA landmarks.

During its closure, Disney’s Hollywood Hotel has received a refreshed lobby and two new restaurants. Its biggest restaurant, Chef Mickey, has been replaced by Ink & Plate. This new art-inspired, retro restaurant provides a family-friendly dining option that celebrates creativity.

A tribute to the legendary Ink & Paint Department of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Ink & Plate inspires you to bring your creative passion to life as everything from the interior design to the tableware, decorations, and brand-new menu has been carefully designed to celebrate the artistry of Disney's animated movies across eras.

Meanwhile, Studio Lounge has been replaced by a more upscale restaurant and bar called The Archivist.

Marvel at the stories behind the stories. The Archivist is a stylish Art Deco lounge laden with captivating artifacts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This unique dining experience in Disney’s Hollywood Hotel allows you to savor delightful drinks and delicious dishes as you peruse a curated archive celebrating thrilling moments from some of Marvel’s biggest films. So, step into this Hollywood-style film archive-themed establishment to find movie reels, catalog tables, and more amongst curated artifacts from the Marvel movies.

Guests can finally experience these new additions for themselves as Disney’s Hollywood Hotel has finally reopened! As of July 14, 2023, the hotel is once again welcoming Guests, just in time for the Park’s next big event: the opening of World of Frozen in November.

