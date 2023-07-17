It seems like not everything is sunshine and flowers at Disney.

The Walt Disney Company has dominated the field of theme park entertainment for many years, offering unparalleled experiences to Guests and employing state-of-the-art technology in its Parks worldwide. Disney is renowned for its truly innovative approach since the days of Walt Disney himself, with Disney Imagineering utilizing the best of Disney Animation Studios’ signature creativity — and integrating it with cutting-edge tech to hone uniquely immersive experiences the world over. Always “plussing” things up (as Walt used to call it), the Disney Parks don’t shy away from changing things up to bring Guests on an even more magical journey — like adding augmented reality features into popular attractions like the Haunted Mansion, for example.

Ever since Walt Disney founded it in Anaheim, California, the Disneyland Resort has established itself as the “Happiest Place On Earth.” As time passed, the concept of Disney Resorts grew to encompass various destinations, such as the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom. Eventually, the Disney Resort brand expanded its reach to international locations, including the Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Nevertheless, despite Disney’s seemingly constant dedication to excellence, there are definitely occasions when these standards of perfection cannot be achieved.

Why Disney is closing their beloved Park

For the foreseeable future, it appears that The Walt Disney Company has decided to close the Hong Kong Disneyland Park.

In an announcement today, Disney has made it clear that due to increasing dangers of keeping the Park open during a “severe” storm that quickly evolved into a typhoon (AKA, a hurricane), the company will close the Park after the storm is projected to hit the most critical storm rating, Typhoon Signal No. 8 (and above), based on the Hong Kong Observatory’s storm rating scale.

Based on this severe storm warning, Disney’s full closure of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and the surrounding Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre is expected to continue into the indefinite future, until the dangerous wind and rain subside. According to Reuters, Typhoon Talim is a “severe” category storm expected to hit Southern China with winds of 41.5 m/s (92.8 mph), with “violent” waves of 6 to 9 meters (20 to 30 feet) that are expected to assail areas of the South China Sea through Tuesday.

These actions are all in accordance with Disney’s inclement weather protocol, which details several tiers of weather conditions that range from “Amber or Red Rainstorm” with continued Park activities barring select Outdoor Entertainment, to Typhoon Signal No. 8 to 10, detailed as follows:

Typhoon Signal #8 or #9 or #10 (Issued Before Park Opens) Park opening will be delayed for approximately 2 to 3 hours after the signal is lowered. If this signal is cancelled when the park’s operation hours will be less than approximately 7 hours, the park will remain closed for the rest of the day.



(Issued During Park Hours) The park closes.

If the Hong Kong Observatory issues Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above before park closure time and the park needs to close early:

Guests who entered the park should retain their original tickets as the validity of the tickets (including 1-Day, 2-Day or special offer tickets such as “Double the Fun”) will be extended. The same guest should use the original ticket for re-visit within 6 months from the early park closure day.

Guests with unused tickets can visit the park on another day within the ticket valid period.

(Issued Before Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre Opens) Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre will be closed for the whole day.

(Issued During Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre Open Hours) Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre closes for the rest of the day.

We hope that the people of Hong Kong, including Cast Members and Guests to Hong Kong Disneyland stay safe in these dangerous weather conditions.

