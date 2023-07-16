Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Is a Ghost Town, Despite What Bob Iger Claims

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger found himself at the center of social media conflict last week after making some controversial comments about the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. But even as the zeitgeist moves on to other Hollywood figures, Iger hasn’t escaped criticism. Some Disney Parks fans accuse the executive of misrepresenting crowds at Walt Disney World Resort, citing an unusually empty Magic Kingdom Park on a traditionally busy Saturday in July.

All signs point to the Central Florida Disney Park anticipating a summer lull. As inflation skyrockets and Covid revenge travel fades away, travelers aren’t prioritizing the Mouse House. This Spring, Walt Disney World Resort announced steep Disney Resort hotel room discounts and the lowest Disney Park ticket offer in years.

Still, in an interview last week, Iger reiterated his confidence in Walt Disney World attendance. He blamed low July 4 crowds on stifling heat and humidity – though that’s typical summer in Central Florida. Historically, the weather has never stopped Magic Kingdom Park from hitting capacity on Independence Day.

“Measuring attendance at Disney World on July 4 didn’t really factor in temperature, which is about 100 degrees—and 99% humidity on that day,” Iger said.

Disney Parks fans aren’t accepting Iger’s reasoning. Twitter user @DisneyGlimpses shared these screenshots from a @ResortTV1 live stream of an empty Magic Kingdom, with only a few Guests roaming near Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. They quipped that hot and humid days are “quite rare” in Central Florida:

“Disney World isn’t slow.” Pictured: The Magic Kingdom hub on a Saturday in the middle of July at approximately 1pm. Just another hot and humid day I suppose. To be fair, that is quite rare in Central FL.

@ogorangebird explained that neighboring Theme Park and Disney competitor Universal Orlando Resort is also experiencing a summer crowd dip, pointing to a bigger problem in the travel industry:

It’s a slow summer just why that is is debatable. Anti Disney people like to point out recent media headlines but actuality is Uni is slow too. There are various economic factors that are contributing to a slow vacation season.

@danmmeyer agreed:

I remember many July-Aug trips, and it was hot as hell…..and packed to the gills. It’s not the heat keeping people away….it’s the economy, inflation, insane disney scheduling requirements and insane disney pricing

Walt Disney World Resort visitor @polygirl4444 shared that even her Resort hotel was empty:

We’re here now. port Orleans riverside is empty.

