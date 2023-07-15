Disney Star and SAG-AFTRA President Defends Union

“We’re in it for the long haul,” says SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

SAG-AFTRA President Speaks Out

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, was a well-known actress (even before the strike action). She voiced Eunice in Hotel Transylvania, was comic gold in The Beautician and the Beast, and plays Agnes Morris in the TV movie Dawn.

But this was all before the tables turned, and the first concurrent strike of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA took place in 63 long years. Now, Drescher is known for more than her roles as a writer, producer, and actress. The role of the SAG-AFTRA president is a big one, and her ardent defense of those in the union is nothing short of impressive.

President Fran Drescher Defends Actors

SAG-AFTRA is a melding of two associations: the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, representing over 160,000 professionals. According to the mission statement, “Our members united to form the successor union in order to preserve the hard-won rights (…).”

In effect, the union aims to provide fair working conditions for those under its purview. And those hard-won rights are up for another battle, especially clear with Bob Iger’s insensitive comments on the topic.

Fran Drescher Isn’t Backing Down

When approached about a potential labor impasse, Drescher said, “We’re in it for the long haul (…) This is not something that’s going to go away quickly unless they come to the table and come to their senses.”

SAG-AFTRA president pressed forward to highlight the real value of those currently on the picket lines. “These are the people that make our business. They are the center of the wheel (…) We should honor and respect them for their massive contributions to this industry.”

What do you think about the SAG-AFTRA president’s opinions? Share your take in the comments down below!