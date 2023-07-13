Disney Ignores Protestors, Hires New Staff

Writers and actors actively picket the Walt Disney Company in a snowballing strike movement, yet Disney continues hiring, leaving many questioning their priorities.

Disney Continues Hiring During Strike Actions

It’s virtually impossible for Disney to halt hiring as a global company. If it did, it would mean serious economic hits in Florida and California (not to mention Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and more). All these theme parks would screech to a halt, and that would be dismissing the magic.

But there is a way to approach hiring, especially amidst massive strikes. Disney seems to be missing the mark. Not only is there a Class Action lawsuit alleging that Disney underpaid female employees, but the renewed CEO is making some sharp comments and fast decisions.

Disney Executive Makes Insulting Strike Comments

During an interview with CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger called the strike demands “unrealistic.” This sparked the ire of many, with fans quick to roast him for the callous remarks and the company’s strategies. These comments come as SAG-AFTA is expected to join the WGA strike.

While Iger noted that the idea of a joint strike is “disruptive,” it doesn’t stop the company from moving forward. As we know from The Lorax, “Business is business, and business must grow, regardless of crummies in tummies, you know.” Yet this opinion doesn’t seem popular with those seeking what’s fair—it’s a kid’s book, after all.

“The Show Must Go On” So Disney Keeps Hiring

With over 500 openings in the United States alone, it shows the sheer scope of the demand for workers. Is it a meaningful way to keep the theme parks in operation? Is it a way of appeasing shareholders? Or is it a callous disregard for the livelihoods of the people who make the magic happen?

The hiring continues despite the picket lines, the cries for support, and the overall concern that Disney mistreats its workers. All a matter of perspective, it’s either crying out with those on strike or siding with the company that keeps chugging along and going strong.

Crossing the line or simply meeting customer needs? Hit us up in the comments below!