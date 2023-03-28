Save Up to 30% Off Disney World Resorts This Summer & Fall

Disney World is now offering some pretty great discounts on their Disney Resorts, and the best part is that the discounts apply to everyone! Here is what you need to know about these upcoming summer and early Fall Disney World Resorts discounts and how to save on Disney World resorts for your next Disney vacation!

When Will These Disney Resort Discounts Start?

Anyone looking to enjoy some fun in the sun at Disney World Resort, including Disney Springs, can expect to start these room-specific discounts as soon as July 11 and enjoy the deals through the end of September. But some resorts will only offer specific discounts on certain days, while other resorts will have particular dates that Guests must book for if they want the highest possible value of 30% off their rooms. Don’t worry; we have you covered and will explain everything in great detail.

Which Disney World Resorts Are Included in the Discount?

Disney will offer room-specific up to 30% off discounts for all their hotels and resorts starting in July and ending around the last weekend in September. The deals will range from 15% up to 30% and will be available for all Guests looking to stay at a Disney-themed hotel or Resort.

Related: One Favorite Walt Disney World Resort Perk Has Officially Returned

Which Disney World Resorts Will Offer the 30% Discount?

Here are the resorts listed that will offer a 25% to 30% discount on Resort rooms:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The dates for the resorts listed above go as follows; Save 30% for stays most nights, August 21 to September 14, 2023.

Or

Save 25% on select Disney Resort hotels for nights from July 11 through August 20 and September 15 through 28 (2023).

But wait – there’s more

Related: Iger Reverses Unpopular Disney World Resort Upcharge Effective IMMEDIATELY

Which Disney World Resorts Will Offer the 25% Discount?

These Disney World Resorts and hotels offer 20% to 25% off specific rooms and specific days. Here is the list:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

The resorts mentioned above and hotels offer 20% off for most nights, July 11 to August 20 and September 15 to 28 (2023).

Or

Guests can save 25% for stays most nights from August 21 to September 14 (2023).

Which Disney World Resorts Will Offer the 20% Discount?

With these Disney World Resorts and hotels, Guests can expect to save 15% to 20% off of specific rooms on specific days. Here’s the list:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

For the Disney World Resorts and hotels listed above, Guests can enjoy 15% off for stays most nights, July 11 to August 20, and September 15 to 28 (2023).

Or

Save 20% for stays most nights from August 21 to September 14 (2023).

Which Disney World Resorts Will Offer the 10% Discount?

Finally, here is a list of Disney World Resorts and hotels offering 10% off specific rooms on specific days. Here is the list:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Guests can expect to save 10% for stays most nights from July 11 to August 20 and September 15 to September 28 (2023).

Or

Guests can expect to save 10% for stays most nights from August 21 to September 14 (2023).

Related: More Magical Experiences Returning to Walt Disney World Resort In 2023

Some Important Details to Consider

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Savings are based on the non-discounted price for the same room. Length of stay requirements may apply. Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than two adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate, and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts. Advance Reservations are required. It cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion. Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows, and Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Valid admission and a theme Park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

No word yet on whether or not Disney World will release discounts on a Park ticket, Disney Dining Plan, Disney Cruise, or water Park. Let us know in the comments below: Are you excited about these Disney World Resorts discounts? Will you hit the Disney Parks this summer on these awesome deals?