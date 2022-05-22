Guests Planning Travel to Disney To “Get Their Revenge”

Things have been absolutely crazy over the course of the last few years in terms of travel.

As the COVID pandemic took the world by storm, people across the nation and world canceled their vacation plans and many have yet to take another vacation. Now, as mandates are being dropped, many are beginning to plan more trips and look for an opportunity to return to their favorite places, including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

But, it’s not just people returning to their favorite places after a long layoff. According to a recent study shared by CNN Travel, many are planning longer vacations and attempting to “make up for lost time” in a buzzword known as “revenge travel.”

“Revenge travel is a media buzzword that originated in 2021 when the world began to reopen, and people decided to make up for lost time,” says Erika Richter, vice president of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). “It’s another way of saying, “Hey, life is short. I want to book that trip. I want to spend more time with family. I want to connect with humanity and with nature. I want to explore the world and seek experiences that make me feel alive.”

The term originated in 2021 and has become even more prevalent in 2022 with large crowds making their way to tourist destinations in droves, including Disney.

Disney Park Guests, many of which took at least yearly trips to enjoy Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, are making up for lost time and using the money that was saved during the time where they weren’t able to travel to make their vacations longer or to have a higher volume of vacations.

This could, in some ways, explain the massive crowds we are seeing at Walt Disney World Resort and the lack of Disney Park Reservations available during what many believe to be “down times” in terms of travel.

