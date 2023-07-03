Disney Parks’ Nighttime Entertainment Seemingly Canceled Indefinitely, Plagued by Early Closures

It seems like this might be the norm for now.

For years, The Walt Disney Company has held an essentially uncontested position in the realm of theme park entertainment, providing exceptional experiences to guests and utilizing cutting-edge technology across its global parks. Disney is known for innovating — like incorporating augmented reality elements into attractions such as the Haunted Mansion. However, despite Disney’s repeated commitment to excellence, there may be instances where this exceptional standard is not entirely attained.

Since its inception in Anaheim, California, by Walt Disney, the Disneyland Resort has garnered (and cultivated) a reputation as “The Happiest Place On Earth.” Over the years, the Disney Resort concept expanded worldwide, encompassing destinations such as the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom. Eventually, the Disney Resort brand expanded its presence to international locations, including the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Disneyland Paris Resort.

In the aftermath of a tragic incident where a teenager named Nahel Merzouk was fatally shot by French police, widespread unrest has engulfed the country. The teenager hailed from the Nanterre region, situated west of Paris, triggering protests and riots not only in Nanterre but also in various cities nationwide. The civil unrest has persisted for around five days, with over 45,000 police deployed, resulting in over 1,300 arrests, as reported by The Guardian.

Reasons for Park closures and entertainment cancelations

In recent months, the Disneyland Paris Resort (previously known as the EuroDisney Resort), has faced a series of cancelations. Although these issues are technically unrelated to the current troubles, protests are not unfamiliar to Paris, as unionized Cast Members of the Disneyland Paris Resort have previously gathered in Main Street USA and the Sleeping Beauty Castle, advocating for fairer wages and workers’ rights. As a result, these demonstrations have led to significant cancelations and closures of the Theme Parks themselves.

During the summer season, Disneyland Paris often extends its operating hours until around 11 PM. This adjustment allows for optimal utilization of the daylight hours and ensures that the fireworks and nighttime entertainment can be enjoyed by guests in the darkness of the night.

Following up from our previous reports of the early closures of Disneyland Paris Resort’s two Parks, the Disneyland Paris Park and the Walt Disney Studios Park, made the decision to cancel all of their nighttime entertainment, including the popular Disney Dreams! nighttime spectacular and fireworks show.

The DLP Report, a source reporting on news direct from Disneyland Paris, recently shared the change in opening hours, with both Parks slated to close at 9.30PM, as well as the continued cancelation of all nighttime entertainment:

🕤 The official Disneyland Paris App and website have been updated to reflect tonight’s second round of early closure due to the unrest in France. Both Parks will close at 9:30pm, with all nighttime entertainment canceled.

For now it seems that this will be the norm for Guests and Cast Members visiting the popular Disney Park in the warm summer months. For more up-to-date information regarding the early closures and any entertainment cancelations, Guests are advised to refer to the official Disneyland Paris app and website, as well as keep a lookout for any updates on the official Disneyland Paris social media for further announcements or changes to opening hours.

