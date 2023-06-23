A Price Increase Is Coming to This Disney Park

Tokyo Disneyland news: This Disney Park has announced their prices will increase indefinitely. Going to your favorite theme Parks on Earth has not gotten easier. Since the global pandemic, prices have increased all across the board, making that magical trip to Disney that much more expensive. Here’s what you need to know.

Did you hear?! Lucasfilm Breaks Inclusion Barrier, Hires First Transgender Actor

Price Increase Coming Soon to This Disney Park

Tokyo Disneyland announced that its one-day admission price would increase in October for “days busier for the Park.” The announcement came just moments ago as @tv_asahi_news reported on the price increase for this Disney Park, which Showcase of Wishes then retweeted on Twitter.

prices going up for busier days at Tokyo Disney https://t.co/GtlC6olTfg — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) June 23, 2023

The price will increase to 10,000 yen, comparable to $69.54 for a one-day pass to Tokyo Disneyland. That price is significantly lower than a one-day pass to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, which ranges from $110 to $169 on any given day. However, Tokyo Disneyland only consists of two major theme Parks: Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Guests can expect this price increase to start in October for the busier days the Park experiences.

Have you heard? One of the Country’s Tallest and Fastest Coasters Could Be Returning in 2024

Tokyo Disneyland to Raise Price for the First Time Ever

According to news reports from Japan, this is the first time Tokyo Disneyland is raising its prices for a one-day admission ticket to either Park. Before the price increase, the highest Guests were paying was between 7,900 yet to 9,400 yen – equivalent to $54.95 and up to $65.38 for anyone over 18. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea stated that it would introduce six-tier variable pricing, starting at 7,900 yen and reaching 10,900 yen ($54.95 through $75.80). The price of admission for sing-day tickets for people aged 12 through 17 during their peak days will also go up by 1,200 yen to 9,000 yen ($8.35 to $62.60). The operator of both Disney Parks in Japan, Oriental Land, introduced variable pricing in March of 2021 to assist in reducing congestion at both Parks, likely to aid in the assistance of increasing Guest experience overall.

Follow Inside The Magic for all the latest news from Disney, Universal, and your favorite theme Parks and Entertainment IPs.

Are you upset over this Tokyo Disneyland News? Let us know in the comments below.