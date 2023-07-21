Potential Lawsuit Settlement Looming as DeSantis Looks for a Strategy Against Disney

The upcoming board meeting will discuss a strategy for a settlement in the warring battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort as the lawsuit lingers.

Desantis vs. Disney Lawsuit Explained

On April 26, news broke out as industry insider and journalist Scott Gustin released a tweet detailing the announcement that Disney World would be suing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

BREAKING: Walt Disney World is suing DeSantis. Lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. pic.twitter.com/1E16RgWl7k — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 26, 2023

In what many call the main reasoning behind the new lawsuit The Walt Disney Company filed, the recently approved agreement between Disney and Reedy Creek has become null and void. According to recent reports from The New York Post, the oversight board, hand-picked by DeSantis, struck down the last-minute agreement made by Disney and Reedy Creek that rules the 25,000-acre Resort complex in Orlando. In February, Ron DeSantis took over the governing district to Walt Disney World, leading to a battle between Disney and the Florida Governor (although a struggle has been ravaging for a while).

What Caused the Lawsuit?

This political storm began in 2022 after Governor DeSantis lashed out at the Walt Disney Company and California corporate execs after the company said Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Bill” should be repealed. A Tweet from the Walt Disney Company led to a stark reaction from the Florida Governor as Disney called out to the state Legislature to repeal the law or for the courts to strike it down. Florida lawmakers, at the request of Florida Ron Governor DeSantis, passed Legislation to overhaul the leadership of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (they are the ones that have allowed Disney the ability to operate its government-like functions for more than 50 years).

Now, after months of back and forth between the two, it would appear that DeSantis’s Reedy Creek Board is looking to create a strategy and possibly reach a settlement sooner rather than later.

DeSantis and Disney Look To Settle a Possible Deal, Trying to Find a New Strategy

First reported by WDW News Today , it would appear that the Central Florida Tourism Overnight District Board of Supervisors meeting will hopefully lead to a strategy to try and settle negotiations with attorneys. The next meeting is taking place on July 26 and will involve an agenda with Attorney/Client Executives to discuss the following:

As requested by the Acting General Counsel, pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes, the Board of Supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will hold an Attorney/Client Executive Closed Session to discuss strategy and settlement negotiations related to litigation expenditures in the following cases: Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. v. DeSantis, et. al., N.D. Fla. Case No. 4:23-cv-00163-MW-MJF and Central Florida Tourism Oversight District v. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc., Orange County Circuit Court Case No. 2023-CA-011818-O. The persons in attendance at the closed-door meeting will be Board of Supervisor members, Chair – Martin Garcia, Vice-Chair – Charbel Barakat, Brian Aungst, Jr., Ron Peri, and Bridget Ziegler; District Administrator Glenton Gilzean; Acting General Counsel Daniel Langley and A. Kurt Ardaman; and litigation counsel Paul Huck.

Considering this information, the only real new business in this meeting will be a Collective Bargaining Agreement. According to the public hearings, there are supposed resolutions provided by WDW News Today: