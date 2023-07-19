Disney Preparing to Destroy Iconic Space Mountain Coaster

An iconic attraction will soon be closing for quite a long time.

Few theme park attractions can compete with the legacy of Disney’s Space Mountain. This iconic space-themed roller coaster has been in operation for decades, providing millions of Guests with thrills and chills in the dark.

However, even the classics need an upgrade every now and again, and The Walt Disney Company, along with The Oriental Land Company, is working on an ambitious project involving this very roller coaster.

In 2022, the Tokyo Disneyland Resort announced that its version of the iconic attraction would be closing soon in order to make way for an all-new experience for Guests to enjoy.

Space Mountain will be completely rebuilt, along with the entirety of the Tomorrowland section of the Park. Space Mountain will be closing in 2024 permanently, with the new version of both the ride and land expected to reopen in 2027. The massive project will cost an estimated 56 billion Yen ($438 million USD).

In anticipation of this upcoming project, we’ve seen several updates on the construction, with photos showing off the immense amount of work being done in preparation.

The piling of the dome is about to begin.

We’re incredibly excited to experience this new attraction when it finally opens at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort. Concept art for the new version of Space Mountain was released, which you can check out below:

As we stated earlier, Space Mountain is one of the most iconic theme park attractions in the world and can be found at multiple Disney Parks. Since first opening at Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, the coaster has made its way into five Disney Resorts, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney, and Disneyland Paris.

Do you enjoy Space Mountain? What’s your favorite roller coaster at the Disney Parks?