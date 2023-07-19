Disney World Ride Closed Effective Immediately

A legendary ride has closed.

The Walt Disney World Resort is known for a lot of things, but at the top of that list has to be the dozens of rides and attractions Guests can experience.

From thrilling adventures on roller coasters like Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom and Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom to immersive experiences like Star Tours at Hollywood Studios and Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Unfortunately, a ride we just mentioned has been shut down effective immediately at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” leaving Guests with limited options.

As we reported earlier his week, Spaceship Earth is now closed at EPCOT for an unexpected refurbishment. This closure will be done quickly, though, with the attraction expected to reopen on July 20. Spaceship Earth is a fun and educational journey through the history of communication and has been sending Guests back into the past for decades.

We aren’t sure exactly what needed work on Spaceship Earth, but we hope this brief refurbishment allows Disnry to fix whatever the problem was. Several years ago, Disney announced that Spaceship Earth was set to receive a massive renovation, one that would completely change the scenes, music, and other themed elements on the ride.

This refurbishment would take quite a while, meaning Spaceship Earth would be out of service for a long time. However, this renovation has seemingly been canceled indefinitely, as The Walt Disney Company shifted its focus from Parks to entertainment.

This project was part of EPCOT’s transformation, a process that is continuing to this day with CommuniCore Plaza and the upcoming Moana walkthrough attraction.

What's your favorite attraction at EPCOT? Do you enjoy visiting Walt Disney World?