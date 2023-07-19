44-Year-Old Dies After Riding Disney World Roller Coaster

A 44-year-old Guest at Walt Disney World Resort tragically passed away following a ride on a popular Magic Kingdom Park attraction.

Walt Disney World Resort is a place where Guests from all over the world come to enjoy its many theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It’s known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and remains one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world.

Each quarter, Walt Disney World and the rest of the Florida theme parks are required to release an incident list to The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services where they share the latest occurrences to happen in the theme park, including injuries and incidents that resulted in a Guest spending at least 24 hours in the hospital.

The latest incident report revealed a tragedy as a 44-year-old man reportedly collapsed after exiting Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and “later passed away from a personal illness” on May 26. His obituary states that he died on May 27.

A report from Florida Politics’ Gabrielle Russon indicates that, since the incident occurred on Disney World property, paramedics from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, previously known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, were called to the scene following the Guest’s collapse. The district also released two 911 phone calls that appeared to be made by one Disney Park Guest and one Disney Cast Member.

“The woman who appeared to be a cast member said a doctor was on the scene and people performed CPR on the man to get him breathing again. Paramedics soon arrived, Disney World representatives did not respond for comment Tuesday for this story,” the report indicates.

The man’s obituary shared that he was “a dutiful husband and father of three young boys,” as well as a physician.

Several other incidents were reported, as well. In April, A 61-year-old male reportedly had a seizure after experiencing Avatar: Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and a 21-year-old female Guest reportedly had a seizure after exiting Frozen Ever After.

On May 1, a 9-year-old reportedly lost consciousness after experiencing TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. In June, a 41-year-old male fell while exiting the Tomorrowland Speedway and fractured his elbow, and a 27-year-old male had chest pains and illness after experiencing Test Track at EPCOT.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a coaster located in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park.